151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2020 Active COVID cases i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID cases in Chennai show a rise after 40-day break

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUDHEESH T
Published Aug 23, 2020, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2020, 7:36 pm IST
As per the data provided by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 1240 new active cases added for the last 20 days
A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident of a housing society for COVID-19 coronavirus test during a door-to-door testing programme. AFP Photo
 A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident of a housing society for COVID-19 coronavirus test during a door-to-door testing programme. AFP Photo

Chennai: Causing worries to the authorities who are working to contain COVID-19, the active cases in the Chennai district has recorded a steady increase after a long 40-day of downward trend.

As per the data provided by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC),  1240 new active cases added for the last 20 days (August 3 to 23); 62 cases per day.

 

 The trend of active cases, as per the data, show that it had peaked from 1007 on May 3 to 4012 on May 13 to 5461 on May 23 to 7805 on June 3 to 18673 on June 24 to 15814 on July 14 to 11983 on August 3 to  13223  on Aug 23.

Death rate, however, came down by half for the last twenty days (from August 3 to August 23) as 405  compared to previous 20days that was 881 people have died (average 44 each day).

 The data show, the daily death rate has increased from 26 (in between June 3 and June 24) to 31 (June 24 to July 14) to 44 from July 14 to August 3. But For the first time, the death rate came down for last 20 days (from August 3 to 23) as 20  

 

The death toll mounted from 17cases on May 3 to 2581 as of August 23 (almost four months). Recovered cases have also registered a downward trend.    

At least 20759 patients recovered for the last twenty days. But it was a fall from 26274 (1313 per day) in the previous twenty days. The daily recovery trend shows decline from 1803 (June 24 to July 14) to1313 (July 14 to August 3) to1038 (August 3 to 23)  

The trend shows that the number of recovered cases quadrupled from May 3 to May 13, doubled between May 13 and May 23, rose in between May 23 and June 3 and improved in between June 13 and June 24 as 18673cases, climbed as 36079 in between June 24 and July 14.  But the number declined from 26274 in between July 14  and August 3  to 20759  from August 3 to 23  

 

 COVID19 test positivity rate, meanwhile, has also shown a declining trend for the last 40 days.  While 22404 people tested positive in last 20 days, 23323 positive cases had been reported in the previous twenty days

The declining trend in daily positivity rate shows as 1692 (June 24 July 14), 1166 (July 15 to August 3) 1120 ( Aug3 to 23)  

The growth of the positive cases shows 1273 on May 3 to 4882 on May 13 to 9364 on May 23 to 16,585 on June 3 to 45814 on June 24 to 79662 on July 14 to 102985 on August 3 to 125389 on August 23

 

Earlier on August 9 the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash had said that COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai would drop by about six per cent by the end of this month. According to him, the positivity rate has gradually dipped to about 8.50 percent to 9.50 per cent now from 14-15 per cent last month.

It was on March 9 the first case of Covid 19 was reported in Chennai. But the cases started spiralling as a result of attendance of Chennaites at Tablighi Jamaat conclave held in Delhi in March and the crowds at the Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market. The spread of the virus to the densely populated slums in the city was also one of the reasons.

 

Zones including Tiru-vi-ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam Teynampet, Royapuram, and Tondiarpet accounted over 60 per cent of the death cases while Teynampet remains the worst-hit with 371 deaths.

According to the data, the Health department has conducted a total of 42,06,617 sample  tests while 40,63,624 individuals tested across the state.  According to the officials, most of the death cases are with comorbid conditions.

...
Tags: chennai corona cases
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Health workers wearing protective gear use fingertip pulse oximeter and check the body temperature of residents during a COVID-19 coronavirus screening at Dharavi slums in Mumbai. AFP Photo

We crossed 3 million COVID cases today, but health ministry stresses the good numbers

Workers walk past a closed market area during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. AP Photo

Union home ministry to come up with uniform lockdown guidelines for all states

Dr Nagendra with his family

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Source: Twitter

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opposes challenge to Gandhi family leadership



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Real scale of COVID infections in India much higher, say experts as tally crosses 3M

A medic wearing PPE suit takes samples from a daily wage worker in Delhi. — PTI photo

Union home ministry to come up with uniform lockdown guidelines for all states

Workers walk past a closed market area during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. AP Photo

Kozhikode air crash: 53-year-old Wayanad man dies; death toll now at 20

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode.— PTI photo

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavasa as election commissioner

Ex-IAS officer Rajiv Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one militant in Baramulla encounter

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham