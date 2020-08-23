Active COVID cases in Chennai show a rise after 40-day break

Chennai: Causing worries to the authorities who are working to contain COVID-19, the active cases in the Chennai district has recorded a steady increase after a long 40-day of downward trend.

As per the data provided by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 1240 new active cases added for the last 20 days (August 3 to 23); 62 cases per day.

The trend of active cases, as per the data, show that it had peaked from 1007 on May 3 to 4012 on May 13 to 5461 on May 23 to 7805 on June 3 to 18673 on June 24 to 15814 on July 14 to 11983 on August 3 to 13223 on Aug 23.

Death rate, however, came down by half for the last twenty days (from August 3 to August 23) as 405 compared to previous 20days that was 881 people have died (average 44 each day).

The data show, the daily death rate has increased from 26 (in between June 3 and June 24) to 31 (June 24 to July 14) to 44 from July 14 to August 3. But For the first time, the death rate came down for last 20 days (from August 3 to 23) as 20

The death toll mounted from 17cases on May 3 to 2581 as of August 23 (almost four months). Recovered cases have also registered a downward trend.

At least 20759 patients recovered for the last twenty days. But it was a fall from 26274 (1313 per day) in the previous twenty days. The daily recovery trend shows decline from 1803 (June 24 to July 14) to1313 (July 14 to August 3) to1038 (August 3 to 23)

The trend shows that the number of recovered cases quadrupled from May 3 to May 13, doubled between May 13 and May 23, rose in between May 23 and June 3 and improved in between June 13 and June 24 as 18673cases, climbed as 36079 in between June 24 and July 14. But the number declined from 26274 in between July 14 and August 3 to 20759 from August 3 to 23

COVID19 test positivity rate, meanwhile, has also shown a declining trend for the last 40 days. While 22404 people tested positive in last 20 days, 23323 positive cases had been reported in the previous twenty days

The declining trend in daily positivity rate shows as 1692 (June 24 July 14), 1166 (July 15 to August 3) 1120 ( Aug3 to 23)

The growth of the positive cases shows 1273 on May 3 to 4882 on May 13 to 9364 on May 23 to 16,585 on June 3 to 45814 on June 24 to 79662 on July 14 to 102985 on August 3 to 125389 on August 23

Earlier on August 9 the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash had said that COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai would drop by about six per cent by the end of this month. According to him, the positivity rate has gradually dipped to about 8.50 percent to 9.50 per cent now from 14-15 per cent last month.

It was on March 9 the first case of Covid 19 was reported in Chennai. But the cases started spiralling as a result of attendance of Chennaites at Tablighi Jamaat conclave held in Delhi in March and the crowds at the Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market. The spread of the virus to the densely populated slums in the city was also one of the reasons.

Zones including Tiru-vi-ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam Teynampet, Royapuram, and Tondiarpet accounted over 60 per cent of the death cases while Teynampet remains the worst-hit with 371 deaths.

According to the data, the Health department has conducted a total of 42,06,617 sample tests while 40,63,624 individuals tested across the state. According to the officials, most of the death cases are with comorbid conditions.