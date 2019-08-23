Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2019 RSS wants Vedic math ...
RSS wants Vedic maths, swadeshi subjects in education policy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Aug 23, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 1:56 am IST
The Sangh and its affiliates seem to be building up pressure on the HRD ministry to finalise the NEP.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
New Delhi: India’s education system is all set to get a final saffron touch with the RSS, a bit charged up after the abrogation of Article 370, zeroing in on the new National Education Policy (NEP). Hindi, besides other regional languages, are likely to get a push, besides the inclusion of spirituality and Vedic maths, among other swadeshi subjects.

The RSS and its affiliates are keeping up the pressure on the BJP-led government for the finalisation of the NEP soon. It is understood that the ideological parent of the BJP and its affiliates has ever since the reelection of the Modi government held at least three extensive consultations with the human resources development ministry over the finalisation of the draft NEP at the earliest.

 

The consultations have taken place under the aegis of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad on June 26, the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal on July 27 and a two-day event by the Shiksha Sanskriti Uthhan Nyas addressed by RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on August 17-18 in New Delhi.

The RSS has always maintained that introducing a NEP was one of its priority areas since the Narendra Modi government was first elected in 2014. Almost four years were lost to exhaustive consultations.

Among suggestions made by the Sangh affiliates is the introduction of Vedic maths, discussions and research on the Indian knowledge system, use of Indian languages in teaching and promotion of research in Indian history. They have also sought a complete overhaul of regulatory bodies like the Medical Council of India, the Bar Council of India and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, alleging that they have become a “hub of the education business and related corruption”.

Earlier a committee, headed by former Isro chief K. Kasturirangan, was set up in June 2016, which submitted a draft NEP to the HRD ministry soon after the NDA government was sworn in this year. In the past several months, the committee held nationwide consultations with stakeholders.

