Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Leave period of Nalini extended by three weeks

Chennai: The Madras high court has extended by three weeks, the ordinary leave granted to S.Nalini, serving life sentence in Vellore prison for her involvement in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and who was granted ordinary leave for 30 days earlier to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

A division bench comprising Justices M.M.Sundresh and M.Nirmal Kumar extended the ordinary leave by three weeks on a petition filed by Nalini, seeking to grant extension of ordinary leave for 30 days.

Earlier, M.Radhakrishnan, counsel for Nalini made a mention before the bench to take up the case at the end of list since by oversight it has not been listed today. The bench acceded to his request.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up, Radhakrishnan submitted that only in the first week of September, petitioner's relatives from Sri Lanka and London were reaching India. The marriage talks will be over in the middle of September. All the conditions imposed by the court and prison authorities have been strictly complied with by the petitioner. Hence, another period of 4 weeks was necessary for completing the marriage arrangements, he added and requested the bench to extend the petitioner's ordinary leave by another four weeks.

Additional public prosecutor Iyyapparaj said there was no adverse remark against Nalini during her leave period. The bench said since Nalini has to return to prison on August 25 and since she has complied with all the conditions imposed, she can be granted leave.