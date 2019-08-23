Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2019 Rajiv Gandhi assassi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Leave period of Nalini extended by three weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 23, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 3:02 am IST
The bench said since Nalini has to return to prison on August 25 and since she has complied with all the conditions imposed, she can be granted leave.
S Nalini
 S Nalini

Chennai: The Madras high court has extended by three weeks, the ordinary leave granted to S.Nalini, serving life sentence in Vellore prison for her involvement in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and who was granted ordinary leave for 30 days earlier to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

 A division bench comprising Justices M.M.Sundresh and M.Nirmal Kumar extended the ordinary leave by three weeks on a petition filed by Nalini, seeking to grant extension of ordinary leave for 30 days.

 

Earlier, M.Radhakrishnan, counsel for Nalini made a mention before the bench to take up the case at the end of list since by oversight it has not been listed today. The bench acceded to his request.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up, Radhakrishnan submitted that only in the first week of September, petitioner's relatives from Sri Lanka and London were reaching India. The marriage talks will be over in the middle of September. All the conditions imposed by the court and prison authorities have been strictly complied with by the petitioner. Hence, another period of 4 weeks was necessary for completing the marriage arrangements, he added and requested the bench to extend the petitioner's ordinary leave by another four weeks.

Additional public prosecutor Iyyapparaj said there was no adverse remark against Nalini during her leave period. The bench said since Nalini has to return to prison on August 25 and since she has complied with all the conditions imposed, she can be granted leave.

...
Tags: madras high court, s nalini, rajiv gandhi assassination case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

H.D. Revanna.

Karnataka govt to HC: Will hold KMF elections before August 31

One lakh laddoos prepared for distribution as part of Krishna Janmashtami celebration at ISCKON temple in Bengaluru. (DC)

Krishna Janmashtami: ISKCON readies 1 lakh laddoos

Ganesha idols kept for sale for the upcoming Ganesh Chathurthi Fesitival at RV Road in Bengaluru on Thursday. (DC)

Total ban on PoP Ganesha idols not possible, says KSPCB official

The DPU has also formed a five–member committee headed by local DDPU, comprising principals of both government and private colleges as members to bring qualitative changes and reforms in pre-university education to help students in all districts.

Bengaluru: Flood-hit PU students to get duplicate marks cards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

Five things we must know about the burning Amazon rainforest

The Amazon is an ecological treasure not only for plants and animals, but of people as well. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts new pic with beau but her caption leaves fans worried

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kripalani. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka govt to HC: Will hold KMF elections before August 31

H.D. Revanna.

Krishna Janmashtami: ISKCON readies 1 lakh laddoos

One lakh laddoos prepared for distribution as part of Krishna Janmashtami celebration at ISCKON temple in Bengaluru. (DC)

Total ban on PoP Ganesha idols not possible, says KSPCB official

Ganesha idols kept for sale for the upcoming Ganesh Chathurthi Fesitival at RV Road in Bengaluru on Thursday. (DC)

Bengaluru: Flood-hit PU students to get duplicate marks cards

The DPU has also formed a five–member committee headed by local DDPU, comprising principals of both government and private colleges as members to bring qualitative changes and reforms in pre-university education to help students in all districts.

BSY ushers in winds of change in civic bodies

B.H. Anil Kumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham