It’s official: Kerala is a land of honour killing

Kochi: The Kottayam principal sessions court affirming that the Kevin murder case as an act of honour killing brings to focus the fragile nature of the much touted progressive character of Kerala society.

The state priding itself on its long tradition anti-caste struggles led by persons such as Ayyankali and Sree Narayana Guru followed by powerful political upsurge of peasant and working class sections of the population witnessing the murder of a youth for falling in love with a girl belonging to a higher order in the caste hierarchy is a shameful episode.

The scientific and technological advancement too was not able to put an end to the criminal practice of caste discrimination is another factor that the people of the state would be compelled to ponder in the days to come.

One of the crucial evidence that was presented to the court by the prosecution during the trial was a whatsapp message by Syanu Chacko, the first accused in the case. The message was that if Ninu (his sister) marries Kevin, belonging to a lower caste, it would bring shame to the family. The words of Syanu is a chilling testimony of how a technologically developed communication platform has been used for reinforcing an obnoxious social practice.

The killing of Kevin is a reminder that the people in the state will have to redouble their efforts in defeating and overcoming the evil of caste ready to become murderers to protect its fiefdom.