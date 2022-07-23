Heavy rains forecast for AP

IMD Amaravati, has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP for four days from Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP for four days from Saturday.

The report said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were likely at isolated places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Sagili Karunasagar, scientist of IMD Amaravati said the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Rohtak, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Sambalpur, Balasore and thence south-eastwards to East Central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 0.9km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood now lay over north Odisha and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

During the last 24 hours, Amaravati received the highest rainfall of 63mm followed by Nandigama 41mm.

Temperature also dropped in many places in Andhra Pradesh by 4 to 7 degree Celsius. Bapatla registered a drop of 7 degrees C and recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees.