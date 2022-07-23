  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2022 Heavy rains forecast ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains forecast for AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 1:22 am IST
IMD Amaravati, has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP for four days from Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 IMD Amaravati, has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP for four days from Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP for four days from Saturday.

The report said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were likely at isolated places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Sagili Karunasagar, scientist of IMD Amaravati said the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Rohtak, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Sambalpur, Balasore and thence south-eastwards to East Central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 0.9km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood now lay over north Odisha and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

During the last 24 hours, Amaravati received the highest rainfall of 63mm followed by Nandigama 41mm.

Temperature also dropped in many places in Andhra Pradesh by 4 to 7 degree Celsius. Bapatla registered a drop of 7 degrees C and recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees.

...
Tags: ap heavy rainfall, highest rainfall
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The racket was unearthed following a complaint from a woman to the Uppal police at night on July 11. (Representational Image)

Online flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad; six held

The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)

Hoist flag in every home: Modi, Shah

A Bonalu procession moves from Langar Houz to the Jagadamba temple at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad (Photo: DC File/Deepak Deshpande)

Traffic curbs for Bonalu in Old City

CM Jagan was holding a review meeting at the CM camp office here on Friday, on the education department. (Photo By Arrangement)

AP to introduce digital teaching in every classroom: CM Jagan



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days

A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence ahead of appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->