Five dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 11:20 am IST
 Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi (Facebook)

Hyderabad: Five people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived, due to incessant rains.

"It is an old building and nobody was there in that when it collapsed. It appears the building collapsed due to incessant rains since yesterday," Joshi told PTI.

The injured person is being treated in hospital.

In Chegunta of Medak district, two persons died on the spot when the compound wall of a factory collapsed during wee hours of Saturday due to rains, a senior police official of Medak district said.

The official said two persons were injured in the wall collapse and they are being treated.

A motorist died on the spot as his head hit a road divider after his bike skidded due to waterlogging at Narsingi-Vallabhapur junction this morning, police said.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state.

According to weather report, heavy to very heavy rain is "very likely" to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mulugu, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Jayashanker Bupallapally, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy districts today.

Heavy rains are "very likely" to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts of Telangana on Saturday.

