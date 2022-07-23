630 apartments submerged in drain water at Quthbullapur

More than 600 residents living in Silver Springs Apartment at Quthbullapur woke up on Saturday morning to that building being inundated with drain water from an adjourning nala that passes through their boundary wall. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: More than 600 residents living in Silver Springs Apartment at Quthbullapur woke up on Saturday morning to that building being inundated with drain water from an adjourning nala that passes through their boundary wall.

Parked vehicles were submerged in waist-deep water and the residents were not in a position to leave the building. The most affected were the residents of the C-Block. There are a total of 630 flats in the apartment complex spread in nine blocks.

The residents expressed their anguish as municipal authorities, despite constant complaints and several representations, allegedly did not do anything to prevent the nala from flooding. Whenever such incidents took place, the civic officials came with rescue teams, but they were not finding a permanent solution for the problems, they said.

Avula Bhaskar, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association, said, “Whenever there are heavy rains, water flow increases in the nala, and water enters our apartment, flooding the whole area. During the previous monsoon, most of our vehicles were submerged. Even today, many of our vehicles are submerged in the drain waters.”

Karnam Bheemsen Rao, a resident, said, “We had no electricity. Our electric meter room is submerged in water whenever this place is flooded. This is not the first time such a thing is happening. We have been facing the problem for the past eight to nine years. The nala water enters our apartment premises whenever there is rain.”

“There are 630 flats in this apartment. This building was constructed by Modi Builders in 2006. Out of the total nine blocks in this apartment, C Block is the most affected as it is close to the nala,” he added.