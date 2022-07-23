AP to introduce digital teaching in every classroom: CM Jagan

CM Jagan was holding a review meeting at the CM camp office here on Friday, on the education department. (Photo By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for the introduction of ‘Digital’ teaching in every classroom in the state and start of digital teaching from PP-1 class.

The chief minister said the government was keen on providing better knowledge to government school children with interactive displays or projectors. He was holding a review meeting at the CM camp office here on Friday, on the education department.

The chief minister said the government took some key decisions in the field of ‘Digital’ Education. He directed the officials to equip all the classrooms with the necessary infrastructure.

Jagan said the officers must ensure that the projectors and interactive TVs are of good quality. He advised installing smart TVs from PP-1 to class-2 and projectors from class-3 and said they should complete the installation process in all the schools that were refurbished under Nadu-Nedu Phase-1.

Reviewing the distribution of tabs, Jagan directed the officials to ensure that all the tabs are of good quality and said that they will be distributed to Class-8 students after Byju’s loads the content.

Asserting that many reforms were brought in the education sector, he emphasized on supervision at every level. He called for immediate filling of the vacant posts including DEO and MEO besides filling up the posts in SCERT, DIET Senior Lecturers, and DIET Lecturers.

As for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools, Jagan asked the officials to expedite the works and told them to take appropriate stepss like installing CC cameras for safety, as valuable equipment is being installed in schools.

Also, he asked the officials to upload the data related to achieving Sustainable Development Goals in the education sector and formulate SOPs. Officials must make use of the Toilet Maintenance Fund and School Maintenance Fund effectively.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, school education department Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, education commissioner Suresh Kumar, finance secretary N Gulzar, school Education adviser A Murali, AP school education regulatory and monitoring commission secretary Sambasiva Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.