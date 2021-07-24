Rains to continue for 28 hours in Telangana

For the next 24 hours IMD Hyderabad has predicted that there will be light to moderate rains over many parts of the state. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Rains continued to lash the state for the third consecutive day on Friday, albeit in lower intensity. According to officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there would be rains over the northern part of the state for the next 24 hours. The rest of the state would continue to witness widespread but less intense rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall in the state till 8.30 pm on Friday was recorded at Mosra in Nizamabad district. It had received 85.5 mm of rainfall. In the city, the highest rainfall till 8.30 pm was recorded at the primary urban health centre, Jahnuma with 10 mm of rainfall.

“For the next 24 hours we predict that there will be light to moderate rains over many parts of the state. However, there would be very to extremely heavy rainfall over the northern district of Adilabad in the state,” K Naga Ratna, director, IMD Hyderabad, told this newspaper.

She was also a part of the high-level meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Thursday. “During the meeting, all the line-departments were asked to be prepared for any situation. Also, the state government has sought help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). There is a team stationed in the city for any calamity,” she added.