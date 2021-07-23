Rains playing havoc with life in several Hyderabad areas

Hyderabad: The incessant rains over the city since Wednesday has rekindled the fear of floods among denizens whose homes were inundated last year.

Amid increasing inflows into Osmansagar, the one-time drinking water source for Hyderabad, the authorities opened two sluice gates and released water downstream from the lake. Water is also being let out of Hussainsagar, resulting in heavier flows in the nala that ultimately empties into River Musi.

The rain throughout the day saw fewer people on the roads. With the rain, gravel spread loose on the roads and there were too many newly formed potholes, making travel difficult, more so for two-wheeler riders.

The accumulation of rainwater also resulted in the overflowing of sewage from manholes. In some places, where storm water was getting accumulated, civic staff removed some manhole covers to help release water faster from the streets.

With increasing flows in the Musi, people from residential colonies abutting the river were in deep distress. If the rains do not take a break and continued the way it did on Friday, their homes would be flooded. The people living in Talabkatta, Amannagar, Moula-Ka-Chilla, Jhangirnagar, Chacha Garage, Mohammad Nagar, and Bhavani Nagar, along with Jiyaguda area that saw flooding last year were affected.

Mohammed Zubain, a resident of Talabkatta, said: “The incessant rains last September marooned us for several days. To flush out the water, it took days. Most families living in our area are afraid the situation will repeat now. For us, rains now means horror.”

Mahipal Reddy, employee in a private firm, said, “Whenever there is rain in the city, roads are damaged. In many areas, the roads have been dug to lay the new concrete road. The loose soil and stones from the roads are making bikes skid. I saw a car stuck in a manhole without a cover and it took several passers-by to pull the vehicle out.”

Santosh, a stainless steel merchant at Feelkhana, said, “Because of the rains, there are no customers. The same is the case with all other shops. We are opening the shop in the hope at least some sales would happen.”