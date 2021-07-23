Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2021 Rains disrupt traffi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Vehicles stopped in Kolhapur

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
As many as 47 villages in Kolhapur were cut off after roads leading to them were submerged in water and 965 families were shifted
Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)
 Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)

Pune: Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway got disrupted on Friday after a stretch of road in Belgaum district of Karnataka got inundated, prompting the police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur to stop the vehicles going to the neighbouring state as a safety measure, officials said.

Rains continued to lash parts of Kolhapur, due to which the Panchganga river in the district is flowing above the danger mark, they said. Talking about the traffic situation on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Kolhapur's district superintendent of police Shailesh Balkawde said, Ahead of Kagal (in Kolhapur), a stretch of road near a village in Belgaum district of Karnataka has got inundated due to rainwater on Friday. Therefore, we have stopped the flow of traffic going towards the neighbouring state from the Kolhapur side.

 

An official from the Kolhapur district disaster management cell said the water level of the Panchganga river continues to rise. Till 9 am on Friday, the water level of the river at the Rajaram weir reached 48.1 feet. It is well above the danger mark of 43 feet, he said. A total of 114 bunds have gone under water, he added.

Officials of the district administration had said on Thursday said that as many as 47 villages in Kolhapur were cut off after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains and 965 families were shifted to safer places. They had also said that two persons, including a woman, were also swept away at different places in the district during the downpour. 

 

...
Tags: mumbai floods, kolhapur, heavy mumbai rains, mumbai-bengaluru national highway, panchganga river
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Nation

Swamy died at the private Holy Family Hospital in the city on July 5. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's counsel urges Bombay High Court to monitor inquiry into his death

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

Gujarat High Court (PTI)

Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 35,342 fresh Covid cases, 483 more fatalities

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)_

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala reports 3 more cases of Zika virus, 44 in total

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Covid claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

The carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->