Kerala reports 3 more cases of Zika virus, 44 in total

Published Jul 23, 2021, 11:34 am IST
State Health Minister Veena George had earlier said that activities against the disease would be intensified in the affected areas
The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday confirmed three more cases of Zika virus, taking the tally of mosquito-borne infection to 44 in the state.

"Three more persons have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala. The total number of Zika virus cases in the state is 44," Kerala State Health Minister Veena George's Office informed on Thursday.

 

Earlier, George had said that activities against the disease, like fogging for mosquitoes, would be intensified in the affected areas.

"We have developed a micro plan and have decided to intensify the rector control activities and conduct fogging. Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has intensified activities and the district administration will also be part of it and coordinating all the departments. They will do fogging for the next 7 days," the minister had said.

"A control room has started functioning from the DMO office which will operate round the clock. People can contact the control room regarding information or doubts about the Zika Virus," she had said.

 

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9.

A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus.

