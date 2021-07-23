Indian govt's expert group in talks with Pfizer over COVID vaccine: Health Minister

Dr Pawar informed that advance payments have been made to domestic manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines so that no delay in procurement arises. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: An expert group of the Indian government is in talks with global pharma major Pfizer over COVID vaccine supply, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

Speaking at Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister said, "Prime Minister has said many times not to politicise vaccination programme. It is our aim to vaccinate every citizen above 18 years of age in the country. This is not the time to do politics. An expert group of the Indian government is still in talks with Pfizer over COVID vaccine supply."

The Health Ministry further informed the Parliament that Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Health Ministry said, "A total of Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines and operational cost for vaccination. A total of 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be available between August 2021 to December 2021."

Dr Pawar informed that advance payments have been made to domestic manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines so that no delay in procurement arises.

"There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them," added the union minister.