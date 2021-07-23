Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2021 IMD issues rainfall ...
IMD issues rainfall alert for coastal AP for next three days

Published Jul 23, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Squally winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph would prevail along the coast
isherman walks under an umbrella along the seashore while the catamaran boats were left on the shore during a rainy day near Pedajaripeta in Visakhapatnam. (Photo:DC/Murali Krishna)
 isherman walks under an umbrella along the seashore while the catamaran boats were left on the shore during a rainy day near Pedajaripeta in Visakhapatnam. (Photo:DC/Murali Krishna)

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure zone formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday. Under its influence, light to moderate rains would occur at many places while heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places of Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts in the next two days.

Squally winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph would prevail along the coast during the period. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions from the government. 

 

...
