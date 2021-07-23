Heavy rains flood north Telangana districts

One of the worst-hit roads was the busy NH-44, with overflowing water stopping the traffic. (Photo: DC/ Y.Radhakrishna)

Hyderabad: Heavy monsoon rains pounded northern Telangana districts on Thursday, resulting in the flooding of towns and villages as also overflowing of streams and rivulets, with floodwaters ferociously cutting through the roads.

With rainfall totalling nearly 30 cm in a matter of 12 hours, and many areas getting upwards of 10 cm rainfall on Friday, normal life was thrown out of gear in several towns and villages across districts.

The worst-hit was Nirmal that rapidly went underwater. Officials mounted efforts to rescue people caught in the floods inside their homes. Years of neglect of encroachments along the lakes and tanks are seen to be the primary cause of the extensive floods in Nirmal. The town experienced such worse conditions for the first time.

Officials pressed NDRF teams for rescuing people from low-lying areas where homes were flooded.

The copious rains led to several irrigation projects receiving heavy inflows, forcing officials to lift gates on the dams and discharge water to downstream areas.

Among those that began releasing water were the Sriramsagar Project, as also the Yellampalli, Sathnala, Komaram Bheem, Swarna, and Kadam projects.

In the former united Adilabad district, people in villages along the banks of Penganga, Pranahitha and Godavari rivers are facing the threat of inundation. Flood water entered their villages and houses.

With the heavy rains continuing, reports of flooding of low-lying areas and homes came in from several districts.

In Sircilla, the flooding resulted in inundation of the compound of the newly built district collectorate and office complex. Officials said this was due to the overflowing of a nearby tank. “Once an under-construction canal is completed, this would become a thing of the past,” they said.

Flooding of roads and low-lying areas was reported from Warangal, Nalgonda, Adilabad, KB Asifabad, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, Kamareddy and Mancherial districts.

One of the worst-hit roads was the busy NH-44, with overflowing water stopping the traffic. Hundreds of vehicles, including heavily loaded lorries, lined up on both sides of the road waiting for the road to be reopened for passage.

How it rained

8.30 am to 9 pm

District – Mandal – Rain (in cm)

KB-Asifabad – Wankidi – 29.9

KB-Asifabad – Asifabad – 24.23

Jagitial – Raikal – 20.05

KB-Asifabad – Sirpur – 18.53

Nirmal – Sarangapur – 17.48

Jagitial – Beerpur – 16.25

Nizamabad – Kammarpally – 15.88

KB-Asifabad – Kagaznagar – 15.48

Nirmal – Laxmanchanda – 15.38

KB-Asifabad – Dahegaon – 15.25

Warangal-Rural – Nadikuda – 14.5

Mahbubabad – Kesamudram – 13.4

Kamareddy – Gandhari – 12.58

Jangaon – Devaruppala – 11.55

Mancherial – Jannram – 10.95

Mulugu – Mulugu – 10.5