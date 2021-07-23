Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2021 HC quashes UP police ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC quashes UP police notice to Twitter India MD, seeking personal appearance

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2021, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 5:21 pm IST
The single bench of Justice G Narendar said that the notice under Section 41(A) CrPC should be treated as Section under 160 of CrPC
Karnataka High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka High Court. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the notice issued to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari by Uttar Pradesh police, seeking his personal appearance as part of its probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on Twitter platform, saying it was issued by malafide.

The single bench of Justice G Narendar said that the notice under Section 41(A) CrPC should be treated as Section under 160 of CrPC, allowing Ghaziabad police to question Maheshwari through virtual mode, at his office or his residential address in Bengaluru.

 

Maintaining that the provisions of the statute under Section 41(A) CrPC should not be permitted to become "tools of harassment", Justice Narendar said Ghaziabad police did not place any material which would demonstrate even the prima facie involvement of the petitioner, though the hearing has been going on for the past several days.

"In the background of the fact that section 41(a) notice was issued by malafide, the writ petition (filed by Maheshwari seeking quashing) is maintainable.

Accordingly, the notice under section Annexure A notice shall be read as section 160 of the CrPC," the court said.

 

...
Tags: karnataka high court, twitter india, manish maheshwari, uttar pradesh police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

During the run up to the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the DMK repeatedly assured cancelling the national test, the AIADMK said. (PTI Photo)

AIADMK flays DMK govt over NEET, Mekedatu; to hold state-wide protests on July 28

Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cusecs water is being released to the river, by opening four sluice gates, as inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM, official sources said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Flood alert issued to people living on banks of Bhavani river

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm, as the Chair asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Santanu Sen to withdraw from the House who remained present despite his suspension for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid opposition's protests

Dr Pawar informed that advance payments have been made to domestic manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines so that no delay in procurement arises. (AFP Photo)

Indian govt's expert group in talks with Pfizer over COVID vaccine: Health Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 35,342 fresh Covid cases, 483 more fatalities

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)_

Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Vehicles stopped in Kolhapur

Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea challenging new IT Rules

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre on advocate Uday Bedi's plea contending that the new IT rules are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy. (PTI file photo)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala reports 3 more cases of Zika virus, 44 in total

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->