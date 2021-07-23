Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2021 Flood alert issued t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flood alert issued to people living on banks of Bhavani river

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2021, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 4:09 pm IST
People in the areas in Thekkampatti, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Alankombu and Sirumugai were also asked to move to higher places
Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cusecs water is being released to the river, by opening four sluice gates, as inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM, official sources said. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cusecs water is being released to the river, by opening four sluice gates, as inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM, official sources said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Coimbatore: A flood alert was sounded on Friday to the people living on the banks of the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam in the district following the release of inflow of surplus water from Pilloor Dam due to incessant rains in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

Nilgiris district has been experiencing incessant rains for the last couple of days and excess water is flowing into Pilloor dam, the capacity of which has reached 97 feet as against the full capacity of 100 feet.

 

Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cusecs water is being released to the river, by opening four sluice gates, as inflow crossed 15,000 cusecs around 3 AM, official sources said.

The administration sounded the alert to the people living on the banks, even as senior Revenue officials visited the area and reviewed the safety measures and made arrangements to accommodate in marriage halls and schools, they said.

People in the areas in Thekkampatti, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Alankombu and Sirumugai were also asked to move to higher places, following the overflowing of Bhavani river, through public address system, they said.

 

...
Tags: flood alert, bhavani river, pilloor dam, nilgiris, flood alert in tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


Latest From Nation

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm, as the Chair asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Santanu Sen to withdraw from the House who remained present despite his suspension for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid opposition's protests

Dr Pawar informed that advance payments have been made to domestic manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines so that no delay in procurement arises. (AFP Photo)

Indian govt's expert group in talks with Pfizer over COVID vaccine: Health Minister

Swamy died at the private Holy Family Hospital in the city on July 5. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's counsel urges Bombay High Court to monitor inquiry into his death

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 35,342 fresh Covid cases, 483 more fatalities

A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)_

Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Vehicles stopped in Kolhapur

Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea challenging new IT Rules

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre on advocate Uday Bedi's plea contending that the new IT rules are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy. (PTI file photo)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala reports 3 more cases of Zika virus, 44 in total

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->