Flood alert in Godavari, Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders cut off

HYDERABAD: The Godavari has been swelling at Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district following heavy rains and people have been alerted of possible floods by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

According to an advisory issued by the commission, water levels are rising in the Godavari due to heavy rains and a forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the water level will further increase between Kaleshwaram to Dowleswaram.

The CWC warned the people of extreme floods in Pengana in Adilabad district and alerts have been sounded in Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts due to rising water levels.

The overflowing Godavari is likely to lead to floods in Eturnagaram in Mulugu district and it is expected to cross the warning level by Saturday morning.

Rising water levels in the Godavari have inundated NH 163 at Pavuralavagu bridge in Wazeed of Mulugu district, cutting off the transport between Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Interstate travel has been stopped and the police have put up barricades on the Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders.

Water bodies are full in Mulugu, Warangal Rural and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Due to the overflowing of Pakhal lake, the road to Mahabubabad through Gudur and Kesamudram has been cut off.

In Mancherial district, people from housing colonies had to be rescued in boats as the floodwaters entered the ground floor houses. There is no drinking water and the power supply has been cut off. In Nirmal district, which has been inundated with floodwaters, fishermen with their boats rescued people.

IMD stated that there would be heavy rains in districts of Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Yadadri, Jangaon, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda districts on Saturday. There will be moderate rains in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sircilla, Siddipet, Vikarabad and Khammam districts. The city of Hyderabad will see light rains as there are no heavy bands formed.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan held a virtual meeting in Raj Bhavan and appreciated the good work of Indian Red Cross Society in distributing relief material and supporting the people in flood-affected districts.

Governor expressed concern over the loss of property, crops and inundation of low-lying areas due to heavy rains in different districts. The Governor has also emphasised that medicines, food, blankets, utensils and other essential materials must be distributed to the needy.