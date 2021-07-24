BJP expects Huzurabad by-poll in September

There are indications that the poll panel wants to complete the process before October. (Representational Photo:AP)

Hyderabad: BJP leaders are expecting a notification announcing the Huzurabad byelection in the first week of September, and polling to be held two weeks later. This was the gist of the conversation the party MPs had with their leaders about the impending byelection.

One MP stated that the Election Commission had met recently and had discussed about the 14 byelections that are due across the country. There are indications that the poll panel wants to complete the process before October.

The state leadership has geared up its campaign for Huzurabad. The likely candidate, Etala Rajendar, is embarking on a 25-day padayatra across the constituency. State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is to participate in the padayatra on Saturday and bolster the enthusiasm of the cadre. The party leadership also discussed with national president J.P. Nadda the possibility of campaigning by top leaders. A former minister stated that the party was trying to bring in Union ministers like Smriti Irani and Bhupender Yadav.

Union home minister Amit Shah has confirmed that he will hold a public meeting in Huzurabad.

State affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, national vice-president DK Aruna and other key leaders have been campaigning in Huzurabad.