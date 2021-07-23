Jobs and Education 23 Jul 2021 AP declares inter se ...
Jobs and Education

AP declares inter second year results

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2021, 10:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 10:48 pm IST
Students not satisfied with their marks can write betterment exams
Minister for Education A Suresh, Education department Principal secretary B Rajasekhar(left) others release second inter results in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)
 Minister for Education A Suresh, Education department Principal secretary B Rajasekhar(left) others release second inter results in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Adimulapu Suresh released results of intermediate second year here on Friday. Marks have been awarded with 30 per cent weightage being given to 10 class results and 70 per cent weightage to marks scored in first-year intermediate exams.

Addressing media on the occasion, the minister said students can view their results on http://examresults.ap.nic.in, http://results.bie.ap.gov.in, http://results.apcfss.in and http://bie.ap.gov.in websites.

 

Total of 5,19,797 students have passed. They will be able to download their marks memos from website bie.ap.gov.in starting Monday, July 26.

Suresh said the state government has decided to conduct betterment exams for students who are not satisfied with their marks. In case students have any doubts or complaints, they can lodge them on website ourbieap@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 9391282578.

The minister said the government will start admissions into colleges through a transparent online process.

Intermediate exams had been scheduled to commence from March 5 but they got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though arrangements had been made for holding exams subsequently, they were cancelled following orders of the Supreme Court keeping in view the health of students.

 

Later, Suresh said, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed that all students be declared as passed. The apex court thereafter ordered that detailed results be announced by July 31. Accordingly, the government has announced the results, though one week in advance, the minister added.

Principal secretary to government (education) B. Rajasekhar and intermediate board officials had been present when results were announced.

Tags: ap inter results, adimulapu suresh, intermediate exams, covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


