TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari has been tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID19 fear is spreading among political leaders and their followers in Warangal. As many as four leaders have tested positive for the virus in four days.

Srihari who fell sick went to a private hospital where he underwent the COVID19 test. The result was positive. His driver, gunman and PA were also found to have contracted the virus. They have all been suggested home quarantine.

On Wednesday, 1,554 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and there were nine deaths from the virus in Telangana.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has 842 cases , Ranga Reddy, 132, Medchal, 96, Karimnagar, 73, Nalgonda, 51 and Warangal Urban has 38 cases. The cumulative testing positivity report is 16 per cent in the state.

Till date there are 49,259 cases in the state and there are 3,08,959 tests conducted in the state.

People have been asked to exercise caution and most of them have imposed self-lockdown to avoid contracting the virus.