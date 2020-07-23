120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2020 TRS MLC Kadiam Sriha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari tests positive for coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 23, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 8:56 am IST
As many as four leaders have tested positive for the virus in four days
Kadiam Srihari
 Kadiam Srihari

Hyderabad: TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari has been tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID19 fear is spreading among political leaders and their followers in Warangal. As many as four leaders have tested positive for the virus in four days.

 

Srihari who fell sick went to a private hospital where he underwent the COVID19 test. The result was positive. His driver, gunman and PA were also found to have contracted the virus. They have all been suggested home quarantine.

On Wednesday, 1,554 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and there were nine deaths from the virus in Telangana.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has 842 cases , Ranga Reddy, 132, Medchal, 96, Karimnagar, 73, Nalgonda, 51 and Warangal Urban has 38 cases. The cumulative testing positivity report is 16 per cent in the state.

 

Till date there are 49,259 cases in the state and there are 3,08,959 tests conducted in the state.

People have been asked to exercise caution and most of them have imposed self-lockdown to avoid contracting the virus.

...
Tags: kadiam srihari, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


