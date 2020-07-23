120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2020 To ward off coronavi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

To ward off coronavirus, Odisha tribal village serves country liquor to children

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jul 23, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 10:56 am IST
Salap is a date-palm variety tree that grows in natural forests.
Children sit together to partake salap juice.
 Children sit together to partake salap juice.

MALKANGIRI: As scientists across the globe burn the midnight oil to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, residents of Pasranpalli village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district have committed an unthinkable act that they describe as a “definite” step to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

The residents, most of whom are tribals, on Monday served country-liquor to around 50 children to ward off coronavirus infection. A video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral.

 

According to reports, the children were asked to sit in a line in the village playground and served liquor made from Salap juice on green Sal leaf-plates.

During the bizarre act, social distancing went for a toss as the children sat close to each other without wearing masks. Reports said at least five pots of Salap juice were  collected by the villagers on Sunday evening from the local forest and brewed as country-liquor.

Salap is a date-palm variety tree that grows in natural forests. Its juice is widely used for brewing country-liquor by the tribals in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

 

“Most of tribals and non-tribals living in southern Odisha districts have a vague belief that consumption of the country liquor made from Salap juice helps develop immunity in the human body to fight all types of disease. Normally, consumption of Salap juice is part of the culture of the tribals living in southern Odisha districts. When these people heard about COVID-19 recently, they thought Salap juice can be the best remedy for this,” Debadutta Behera, a local social worker said.

Another superstitious act had taken place in the district a couple of days ago when a sorcerer allegedly thrashed an ailing woman and fed her pig excreta to treat her.

 

...
Tags: country liquor, coronavirus in odisha, odisha, odisha tribal
Location: India, Odisha, Malkangiri


Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Assembly speaker C P Joshi is contesting the High Court's right to rule upon his disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot's group of rebel Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on Pilot plea

Senior BJP leader Murli manohar Joshi. (PTI)

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi records his statement via video conference

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19: NIA tells court

Footballer Mehtab Hossain receives the BJP party flag at the joining ceremony at the BJP HQ in Kolkata.

Former football star quits BJP 24 hours after joining it



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown back in Valley after COVID cases mount

A security personnel stands guard amidst total lockdown imposed in the valley after a surge in COVID cases in Sringar. PTI photo

Be prepared for any eventuality: Rajnath tells IAF

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Airforce commanders conference in New Delhi. PTI photo

Assam floods: At least 89 killed and 26 districts affected, says ASDMA

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the flood situation on Wednesday. (PTI)

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court initiates contempt of court proceedings against Prashant Bhushan

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham