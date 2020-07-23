120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to increase testing as fresh infections rise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 23, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Pooling of samples would also improve turnaround time of the samples tested
A medical technician collects sample for COVID19 anti-body test at a temporary testing facility for frontline health workers in Chennai. PTI photo
  A medical technician collects sample for COVID19 anti-body test at a temporary testing facility for frontline health workers in Chennai. PTI photo

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu went up to 5,149 on Wednesday when Chennai reported 1,731 infections and many districts showing a spike in numbers, say like Kancheepuram 325, Ranipet 414, Thiruvallur 430, Thoothukudi 327 and Virdhunagar 363.

In areas with a low positivity rate between two to five per cent, the government has planned to pool samples for testing in the ratio of 1:5. It will increase the testing capacity and help early detection of Covid-19 cases in the community, a letter from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, T S Selvavinayagam, to the nodal officers of RT-PCR laboratories said.

 

Pooling of samples would also improve turnaround time of the samples tested, the letter said and identified 21 districts that are fit for pooled sample testing.

In Chennai, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash held a meeting of representatives of ICMR approved private labs – there are 23 of them in the city – and urged them to collect personal details and medical data of those visiting them for test and hand over the details to the Corporation.

He told them that the tests should be done meticulously and the results given in 24 hours. All employees should be technically qualified and ICMR regulations like putting up banners, sanitizing the labs and providing PPEs to employees should be followed, he said.

 

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj said that ration shop employees had been supplying rice and other essentials at the doors of three lakh families that have been quarantined.

The state would soon be liberated from the epidemic and everyone was working with that hope, he said after visiting a medical camp in Kilpauk area in Annanagar division. In the division that once had infections in 52 streets, there were only 24 streets with Coronavirus cases, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajapalayam MLA Thangapandi tested hospital and was admitted to hospital in Madurai, becoming the 17th legislator to be infected by the virus.

 

The districts that continued to have high number of new infections were: Chengalpattu 223, Coimbatore 178, Kanyakumari 152, Madurai 197, Thanjavur 106, Theni 165, Thiruvannamalai 210, Tirunelveli 120, Tiruchi 213, Vellore 137 and Villupuram 105. 

