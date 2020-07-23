120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2020 Government issues or ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government issues order for permanent commission of women in Indian Army

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2020, 8:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 8:11 pm IST
Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said the government order paved the way for empowering of women officers to shoulder larger roles in the Army.
Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the Army said.
 Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the Army said.

New Delhi: The Army on Thursday said the government has issued an order for grant of permanent commission of women officers in the force.

Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said the government order paved the way for empowering of women officers to shoulder larger roles in the Army.

 

"The order specifies grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army," he said.

Col Anand said the 10 streams where permanent commission of women officers are being made available include army air defence, signals, engineers, army aviation, electronics and mechanical engineers, army service corps and Intelligence corps in addition to the existing streams of judge and advocate general and army educational corps.

"Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation," he said.

 

...
Tags: indian army, women empowerment, women in combat roles


Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Ashok Gehlot: Can send audio tapes involving Shekhawat abroad for forensic tests

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

RSS farmers wing drums up opposition to Yediyurappa’s move to amend land laws

Representational image (PTI)

Kerala to decide on complete lockdown on Monday

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Soon, JNU students can submit MTech, MPhil dissertations and PhD theses online



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19: NIA tells court

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao.

Be prepared for any eventuality: Rajnath tells IAF

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Airforce commanders conference in New Delhi. PTI photo

Assam floods: At least 89 killed and 26 districts affected, says ASDMA

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the flood situation on Wednesday. (PTI)

Soon, JNU students can submit MTech, MPhil dissertations and PhD theses online

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham