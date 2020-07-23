COVID cases in Karnataka nearing 1 lakh mark

Buses are parked at KSRTC bus stand as commercial activities resume after a week's lockdown in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Karnataka's Corona engine has gathered steam and is all set to cross one lakh cases by early August. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 75,833 and just needs 24,167 cases to cross the one lakh mark.

Going by the average of 4,000 fresh cases every day, the state is left with 6-7 days to reach there. Since Tuesday evening, the state went on to register 4,764 fresh cases. It should be noted that the state has 47,069 active cases.

Bengaluru has been a major contributor to the state's rising Corona numbers. Till date, the IT City has contributed 36,993 Corona cases to the state's tally. The silicon valley added up 2,050 fresh cases on Wednesday.

The total number of people who succumbed to COVID 19 crossed 1,500 mark and including the 55 deaths since Tuesday evening, the total COVID deaths in Karnataka climbed to 1,519.

The number of patients put up at the ICU are also on the rise and till Wednesday evening there were 618 in the ICU, nearly half from Bengaluru city.

Even in fatalities, Bengaluru's contribution is nearly half of the state's death tally. The city has witnessed 735 deaths.

Despite not being able to curb the spread of infection, Karnataka chief minister Mr Yediyurappa ruled out complete lockdown in the state. The CM has been holding marathon meetings with Corona in-charge ministers and babus. It is said that the in-charge ministers of all the 8 zones in Bengaluru are tasked with targets and they have to take all steps to bring down the fresh cases in their respective regions.

On a positive note, there were 1,780 discharges across the state, of which 812 are from Bengaluru alone.