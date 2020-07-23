120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2020 Assam floods: At lea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam floods: At least 89 killed and 26 districts affected, says ASDMA

ANI
Published Jul 23, 2020, 9:41 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 9:41 am IST
A total of 2,525 villages are reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the flood situation on Wednesday. (PTI)
 Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the flood situation on Wednesday. (PTI)

Guwahati: The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Wednesday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 26,31,343 people.

 

A total of 2,525 villages are reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,15,515.25 hectares of crop.

As many as 120 animals have died due to floods in the Kaziranga national park, while 147 have been rescued as per the report by the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife division. Many animals from the national park were seen migrating to higher places by crossing the streets after water entered Kaziranga.

Currently, 45,281 people are being helped through 391 relief camps/distribution centres.

 

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Circle Offices, and locals have rescued 452 people so far. The rising water levels have damaged embankments, roads, bridges, and culverts, among other constructions like houses, etc in the state.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will release Rs 346 crores, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, through video conferencing, on Wednesday, in which the information was conveyed.

 

...
Tags: assam floods, sarbananda sonowal, assam disaster management authority, assam state disaster management authority
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Kadiam Srihari

TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari tests positive for coronavirus

A medical technician collects sample for COVID19 anti-body test at a temporary testing facility for frontline health workers in Chennai. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu to increase testing as fresh infections rise

Elderly people wait for their turn to get tested for COVID-19 pandemic under the shade of a tree at the Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Photo: P Narasimha Murthy

Vizag takes the lead as Andhra records super spike in COVID cases

Buses are parked at KSRTC bus stand as commercial activities resume after a week's lockdown in Bengaluru. PTI photo

COVID cases in Karnataka nearing 1 lakh mark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown back in Valley after COVID cases mount

A security personnel stands guard amidst total lockdown imposed in the valley after a surge in COVID cases in Sringar. PTI photo

Be prepared for any eventuality: Rajnath tells IAF

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Airforce commanders conference in New Delhi. PTI photo

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court initiates contempt of court proceedings against Prashant Bhushan

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (PTI)

MP governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85; PM Modi recalls BJP stalwart's Atal connection

File image of forme MP governor Lalji Tandon. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham