Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 Telangana to have he ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to have health profile, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 23, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 1:50 am IST
He assured villagers that if anyone requires better treatment and surgery, the government will bear the costs.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with the people of his birthplace Chintamadaka in Siddipet on Monday. TRS leader T. Harish Rao looks on.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that the creation of the state’s health profile will start from his birth village Chintamadaka in Siddipet district.

He directed officials to conduct medical camps in the village in two weeks and prepare the health profile of each villager so that it will serve as a model to prepare the health profile for the state’s population.

 

Mr Rao had announced in the party manifesto during the Assembly elections in December 2018, that on the lines of Kanti-Velugu, large-scale health camps will be organised across the state for other diagnostic tests. Thus the health profile of every individual, and the state as a whole, will be developed.

Addressing villagers at his birthplace Chintama-daka, Mr Rao said: “It is my duty to help you all. Every villager should get benefited. Everyone has to be healthy and wealthy.”

He said that as a pilot project for building the heath profile of citizens, the state will organise health camps with the cooperation of corporate hospitals. During the camps, medical officers will collect details of blood group and other basic health details of each individual and build up a record, so that people will know their health parameters and blood group in case of emergencies, with just a click. He assured villagers that if anyone requires better treatment and surgery, the government will bear the costs.

He said that taking a cue from the Kanti Velugu programme, the government has proposed the medical camps for ear, nose, throat, heart, lung and dental checks-ups so that a health profile is created.

...
