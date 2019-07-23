Sushil Modi says Bihar poll will be fought under Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that the NDA would contest the 2020 Assembly elections in the state under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“People will vote for Bihar’s development in 2020.” Mr Modi said in the Assembly while replying to a query on a bill.

Mr Modi added, “Those who are confused about it must understand that nobody wants to ride on a sinking boat.”

His statement comes amid reports of a rift between JD(U) and BJP.

The ruling coalition in Bihar had been under strain ever since the JD(U) opted out of the central Cabinet after it was offered only one seat as “symbolic representation”.

Observers said that the political climate heated up again after a letter from the special branch surfaced last week. In the letter, dated May 28, the special branch had directed deputy SPs to collect complete details of the office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) residing in their areas.

As the CM had ordered a probe, BJP leaders questioned his intentions and started speaking against the coalition in the state.

Political analysts claim that the BJP is also worried as JD(U) leaders started hinting at leaving the alliance and contesting the 2020 Assembly polls separately.

On Sunday JD(U) leader Pawan Varma asked the BJP to either restrain its leaders from speaking against the coalition or contest the Assembly election on its own. “Fight the election alone and we will see the results,” the senior JD(U) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sources claim that after Mr Varma’s statement the BJP’s state unit on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to party MLC Sachidanand Rai.