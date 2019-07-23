Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 Shatrughan Sinha pra ...
Shatrughan Sinha praises Priyanka Gandhi, says she is 'apt as party president'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 10:57 am IST
He also compared her with former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
 'It's my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead,' he added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who last week sat in protest when she was stopped from meeting the families of tribal farmers killed in Uttar Pradesh over a land dispute, received lavish praise from Shatrughan Sinha. He also compared her with former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sinha found in her the solution to the Congress's leadership problem as he said Priyanka Gandhi would be "apt" as its next chief.

 

Sinha wrote to Twitter: “Yesterday/day before the timely involvement by the most popular, bold, dynamic leader of Congress Priyanka Gandhi for Sonbhadra Massacre was reminiscent of the late and great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days, she had travelled on an Elephant.”

"Priyanka broached everything with determination, commitment and courted arrest with a smile. Her being in custody was uncalled for. She displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances. It's my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead," he added.

The Congress, which slumped to yet another crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in May, is in the midst of a leadership crisis following the resignation of party chief Rahul Gandhi. Even after over two months, the party's leadership has not come up with a leader who can replace Rahul Gandhi. 

...
