Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 'Rahul Gandhi i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Rahul Gandhi is captain, no crisis within Congress,' says Ashok Gehlot

ANI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 9:30 am IST
'Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take a final call on it but there is no leadership crisis,' he added.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies. (Photo: ANI)
 He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is the "captain" of the Congress party. He asserted that there is no leadership crisis in the party.

"Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the party and will remain so. There is no crisis within the part," he said while talking to reporters here.

 

"Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take a final call on it but there is no leadership crisis," he added.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies.

"Narendra Modi indulged in the false campaign, misled people by proxy nationalism and hiding behind the forces," he said

"He even did politics in the name of religion. People are doubting EVMs also. So winning the election by these things is a different matter but we have seen the downfall of those who achieved heights. Modi has reached his zenith. Now, he is on a downward slope. He is getting exposed in the economy, in jobs. Farmers are unhappy," added Gehlot.

Praising Priyanka Gandhi for her protest against the Sonbhadra agitation, Gehlot said that she has exposed the Uttar Pradesh government.

"In a democracy, it is the duty of the opposition to know about the pain of people. What was the reason behind it? What would have happened if she went there? Who stopped leaders of the ruling party will go there?" he asked.

Priyanka took the right decision at the right time and this was appreciated by the entire country, he said.

Commenting on the Karnataka crisis, he said, "It is unfortunate that such kind of hooliganism is taking place in the country. You broke 12 MLAs in Telangana, you are indulged in horse-trading in Karnataka, in Goa you gave ministerial berth to those whom you called mafias when they were with the Congress."

"This political hooliganism will teach BJP a lesson as they will face a revolt within the party," he said

Congratulating ISRO for the launch of Chandryaan-2 mission, he said, "I congratulate our scientist over the launch of Chandrayaan-2. It is a big achievement. From the time, when ISRO was formed, it has taken 35-40 years for the country to reach this stage. The beginning that was made during the era of Indira Gandhi and Pandit Nehru...it is the result of those efforts that the country today is standing with countries of the world in space technology."

"Satellites of several countries are being launched from India. What will be the matter of more pride than this," he said.

...
Tags: congress, ashok gehlot, priyanka gandhi, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

As per the new Andhra Pradesh law, if the locals with the required skills are not trained then these companies will have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them. (Photo: File)

In a first, Andhra Pradesh reserves 75 per cent private jobs for locals

The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification. (Photo: File)

Give us 4 weeks to appear: 13 MLAs to K'taka Speaker on disqualification plea

In the meeting of high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here in the state capital, the CM said that lord Ram's statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

UP government to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. (Photo: AP)

On Chandrayaan-2 launch by ISRO, a congratulatory message from NASA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Most beastly Android is here that’s giving every flagship a run for its money

The ASUS ROG Phone II features 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage; features of which are not that common on smartphones these days.
 

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

Mahika Sharma helps Assam flood victims.
 

Forget about Mate 30! Check out this Samsung flagship with next-gen tech

Samsung’s latest RAM will not work with the Snapdragon 855 and the recently announced 855+ chipsets. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

CM Devendra Fadnavis with CMO staff. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)
 

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

As for private cryptocurrencies, given the risks associated with them and volatility in their prices, the group has recommended banning of the cryptocurrencies, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP government to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

In the meeting of high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here in the state capital, the CM said that lord Ram's statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

On Chandrayaan-2 launch by ISRO, a congratulatory message from NASA

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. (Photo: AP)

MEA rejects Trump's claims, says Modi never asked to mediate on Kashmir

Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it. (Photo: AP)

Thiruvananthapuram: H1N1 case reported at relief camp in capital

District Medical Officer P P Preetha said that a report has been submitted to the district collector.

KSEB workers toil in hostile environs in Kozhikode

The KSEB office in Koyilandy, near Arikkulam, remained flooded with water up to the knee and they walk to repairing works through water spilled out of leaking septic tank.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham