Pragya Thakur gets earful for mocking swachh mission

New Delhi: The BJP’s Bhopal MP, Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, was summoned at the party headquarters on Monday over her remarks that were perceived to be mocking one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key campaigns, Swachh Bharat Mission.

The BJP top brass, sources said, took a serious note of her remarks made at a meeting of party workers in Madhya Pradesh and asked her to refrain from making statements that are seen as against the party line. BJP working president J.P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh met the MP and, it was learnt, told her that it was not the first time that her remarks created problems for the party. The BJP MP declined to speak to reporters as she left the party office.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Ms Thakur, who is currently out on bail, said the job of an MP is to work with MLAs, corporators and public representatives to ensure development.

“So keep this in mind... We are not here for cleaning a drain. Is that clear? We are absolutely not (here) to clean your toilets...” she had said.