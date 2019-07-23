Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 Pragya Thakur gets e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pragya Thakur gets earful for mocking swachh mission

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 23, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Thakur, who is currently out on bail, said the job of an MP is to work with MLAs, corporators and public representatives to ensure development.
Pragya Thakur
 Pragya Thakur

New Delhi: The BJP’s Bhopal MP, Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, was summoned at the party headquarters on Monday over her remarks that were perceived to be mocking one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key campaigns, Swachh Bharat Mission.

The BJP top brass, sources said, took a serious note of her remarks made at a meeting of party workers in Madhya Pradesh and asked her to refrain from making statements that are seen as against the party line. BJP working president J.P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh met the MP and, it was learnt, told her that it was not the first time that her remarks created problems for the party. The BJP MP declined to speak to reporters as she left the party office.

 

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Ms Thakur, who is currently out on bail, said the job of an MP is to work with MLAs, corporators and public representatives to ensure development.

“So keep this in mind... We are not here for cleaning a drain. Is that clear? We are absolutely not (here) to clean your toilets...” she had said.

...
Tags: swachh bharat mission, prime minister narendra modi


Latest From Nation

The local PWD sources have confirmed that the inflow received here was due to the opening of the dam in the upper riparian state following the orders of the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA).

Released Cauvery water reaches Tamil Nadu

India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Monday.(Photo: PTI)

India on its way to moon

S.S. Palanimanickam.

TN CM should drop mega scheme to impound Mettur surplus water: DMK MP

MK Stalin

AIADMK belittling TN people’s verdict in LS polls, says MK Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

CM Devendra Fadnavis with CMO staff. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)
 

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

As for private cryptocurrencies, given the risks associated with them and volatility in their prices, the group has recommended banning of the cryptocurrencies, the release said.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan chills with family on yacht in Maldives; watch

Shah Rukh Khan chills with family on yacht in Maldives. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from line

The video was posted on Twitter by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organisation that works on great white shark research and conservation. (Photo: Twitter @A_WhiteShark | video screengrab)
 

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra gets 6 months jail in cheque bouncing case

Koena Mitra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha passes Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill

The amendment provides for a reduction in the tenure of chairpersons of national and state human rights bodies to three years from the current five years. (Photo: File)

Amarnath Yatra always been safe for pilgrims: Farooq Abdullah slams DGP

He claimed that the Amarnath Yatra has always been safe for pilgrims. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala CPI(M) leader's son moves Bombay HC to quash rape case against him

CPI(M)'s Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a rape case lodged against him. (Photo: File)

Mumbai fire: Blaze at MTNL building in Bandra, 60 rescued

Almost a 100 people are estimated to be trapped in the building. (Photo: ANI)

UP Police announces crackdown on land mafia, will form action plan within week

Uttar Pradesh Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham