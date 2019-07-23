Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 Oracle predicts boun ...
Oracle predicts bountiful rain in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Jul 23, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Rangam said she would keep her devotees happy, peaceful.
Jogini Swarnalatha said that unlike last year, she was satisfied with the arrangements made for Bonalu.
Hyderabad: “There are bountiful rains in store; people and farmers need not worry,” said Goddess Mahankali, speaking through Jogini Swarnalatha in the annual event of the rangam (oracle) at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in the morning of the second day of the Bonalu festival on Monday.

Rangam is an event where the Goddess predicts the state’s future regarding rains and the welfare of people.

 

Lakhs of devotees turned up at the event. Animal husbandry and endowments minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was also present on the occasion. Screens were arranged outside the temple premises for devotees.

Last year, the oracle expressed her dissatisfaction with the arrangements as many women devotees complained of police mismanagement of the overcrowding of the venue. However this time, she said, “Unlike last year, I am satisfied with the arrangements as everything was coordinated and I appreciate the efforts of all the authorities concerned.”

The oracle said that she had accepted the Bonam offered from all the devotees happily and also asked the devotees to offer Bonam without fail every year.

She added that she would take the responsibility of keeping her devotees happy and peaceful. The oracle also asked devotees to do ‘Jala Abhishekam’ to her sister Ganga Devi.

The Bonalu festivities ended with an elephant procession on which the Goddess was taken into the streets. The elephant Menaka was specially roped in from Gulbarga for the occasion.

...
