Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 MP toilet converted ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP toilet converted to kitchen to serve midday meal in anganwadi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
The newly converted kitchen is being used regularly to cook and serve a midday meal.
Shivpuri district's rural child care centre had to use a toilet for the purpose as there wasn't enough space to prepare food for children at an Anganwadi. (Photo: Representational | File)
 Shivpuri district's rural child care centre had to use a toilet for the purpose as there wasn't enough space to prepare food for children at an Anganwadi. (Photo: Representational | File)

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh's Karera, a toilet was converted into a kitchen due to lack of space, IANS reported.

Shivpuri district's rural child care centre had to use a toilet for the purpose as there wasn't enough space to prepare food for children at an anganwadi.

 

The newly converted kitchen is being used regularly to cook and serve a midday meal.

A staff of the Anganwadi centre, Rajkumari Yogi told IANS that no other space than a section of the toilet was available to cook the midday meal.

She added that the issue was raised several time but since no action was taken they were forced to cook in the toilet.

When question was raised on hygiene, Project Officer of Women and Child Development Department, Priyanka Bunkar said that construction of the toilet is not complete and it was being used as a kitchen as there was no other water supply point.

This is not for the first time that toilet spaces were being used beyond its intended purpose in Shivpuri.  Previously, toilets have been used as a grocery store and kitchen.

...
Tags: midday meal, anganwadi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

According to Rai, as many as '272 foreigners, Non- Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India and Persons of Indian Origin have been conferred Padma awards since its inception in 1954.' (Photo: File)

No biasness or lobbying in conferring Padma awards: Govt

The Minister claimed that even though the premier financial institution refused to grant fund to the capital project, it expressed readiness to give financial support to the 'Navaratnas', the flagship program of YSRCP government. (Photo: ANI)

YSRCP, TDP lock horns in Andhra Assembly on withdrawal of loan by World Bank

Our Foreign Minister has denied Donald Trump's claim,

Prakash Javadekar condemns opposition parties' behaviour in RS

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been removed from the central list (CRPF protectees). (Photo: File | PTI)

CRPF cover of Lalu Yadav, Rajiv Pratap Rudy removed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)
 

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

Nick Jonas' shirtless pictures. (Photo: Twitter)
 

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

This was the first time that Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister for the first time in a meeting at the White House where the two leaders discussed issues including the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan wants his mom to dance, her unexpected reaction is worth watching

Salman Khan's dance with his mom. (Photo: Instagram)
 

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

Johnson was fired from The Times for concocting a quote. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman tells what he loves about her in this cosy pic; check out

Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Charge-sheet in Payal Tadvi suicide case to be filed today or tomorrow: SPP

A Sessions Court had earlier rejected the bail plea filed by the three accused. (Photo: File)

Captain Amarinder Singh conducts aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Punjab

'The situation is not that good on both sides of Ghaggar river. The water has gone up to Bathinda. Nobody expected that the water would come to this level by the end of July. Normally, the flooding occurs in August in Punjab but the rains have aggravated the situation in this month,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: Twitter I capt _amarinder)

Supreme Court extends final publication of NRC deadline to August 31

Deadline has been extended from July 31 to August 31, 2019. (Photo: File)

After World Bank, China-backed bank drops USD 200 mn loan for Amaravati

The World Bank had reportedly sought permission to conduct an independent investigation into complaints of irregularities like forced land acquisition. (Photo: AP government)

Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

Meanwhile, CM Pramod Sawant also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham