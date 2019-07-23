MP toilet converted to kitchen to serve midday meal in anganwadi

Shivpuri district's rural child care centre had to use a toilet for the purpose as there wasn't enough space to prepare food for children at an Anganwadi. (Photo: Representational | File)

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh's Karera, a toilet was converted into a kitchen due to lack of space, IANS reported.

Shivpuri district's rural child care centre had to use a toilet for the purpose as there wasn't enough space to prepare food for children at an anganwadi.

The newly converted kitchen is being used regularly to cook and serve a midday meal.

A staff of the Anganwadi centre, Rajkumari Yogi told IANS that no other space than a section of the toilet was available to cook the midday meal.

She added that the issue was raised several time but since no action was taken they were forced to cook in the toilet.

When question was raised on hygiene, Project Officer of Women and Child Development Department, Priyanka Bunkar said that construction of the toilet is not complete and it was being used as a kitchen as there was no other water supply point.

This is not for the first time that toilet spaces were being used beyond its intended purpose in Shivpuri. Previously, toilets have been used as a grocery store and kitchen.