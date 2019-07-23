Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 LS passes amendment ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LS passes amendment to RTI Act, uproar erupts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 23, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Bill was a deliberate attempt to weaken the RTI Act.
The Bill is likely to run into trouble in the Rajya Sabha with a senior Opposition member asserting that they would insist on sending it to a select committee.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill amending the Right To Information Act which takes away the stature of information commissioners from equivalent of election commissioners, with their salaries and service conditions to be specified by the government.

The Right to Information  (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed amid objections by the Opposition which alleged that it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel into a “toothless tiger”.

 

The Government rejected the opposition’s charge that the Bill will weaken the RTI Act and said that it was fully committed to transparency and autonomy of the institution.

“The Bill aims at institutionalisation, streamlining and ease of delivery of  Act,” minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said replying to a debate on the Bill.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Bill was a deliberate attempt to weaken the RTI Act.

“Since 2014, no appointment has been made to the CIC. A total of 32,000 RTI cases are pending. Gover-nment will hire and fire at will. This will be an RTI kill bill,” he said.

When Mr Singh sought consideration and passage of the Bill, members of opposition called for a division opposing it which was defeated 218 by 79 votes.

After this the leader of principal opposition party Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sought a clarification which was disallowed by the Speaker. Unhappy with this, members of the Opposition parties staged a walk out. The Bill was later passed by voice vote.

The Bill is likely to run into trouble in the Rajya Sabha with a senior Opposition member asserting that they would insist on sending it to a select committee.

