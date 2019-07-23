Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 K'taka Speaker ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka Speaker displeased with near empty treasury benches as floor test looms ahead

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
The absence of legislators from the coalition gave the BJP enough ammunition.
The Speaker made it clear Monday night before adjourning the House that voting on the confidence motion would be completed by 6 pm on Tuesday and would not be deferred under any circumstances. (Photo: File)
 The Speaker made it clear Monday night before adjourning the House that voting on the confidence motion would be completed by 6 pm on Tuesday and would not be deferred under any circumstances. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over near empty treasury benches as the House took up the debate on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's motion of confidence for the fourth day running.

The treasury benches were occupied only by a couple of legislators when the House, which is expected to complete the trust vote process by Tuesday, met in the morning after a prolonged drama that last almost till midnight on Monday.

 

"Should this be the fate of the speaker or the assembly," Kumar asked minister Priyank Kharge. "You will lose credibility, leave alone strength," he told him. The absence of legislators from the coalition gave the BJP enough ammunition. BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa said the government had exposed itself and asked where the ruling coalition MLAs were.

"In spite of not having the numbers, you are continuing shamelessly. You should be ashamed," he told the treasury benches. His colleague, senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, added that Kumaraswamy was said to be in his chamber clearing the files at the last minute instead of being in the House.

"People are disgusted. You are a black mark on the Assembly. You have taken the House lightly," he said. K S Eshwarappa, also of the BJP, said the "MLAs are as good as their chief minister", and added that he suspected "this is nothing but delaying tactics." His colleague Basavaraj Bommai dubbed it a "zero government".

The Speaker made it clear Monday night before adjourning the House that voting on the confidence motion would be completed by 6 pm on Tuesday and would not be deferred under any circumstances.

The ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition members had forced the speaker to adjourn the House, despite repeated reminders by him that they had given a commitment to complete the trust vote process on Monday itself. As the House debated the motion amid noisy scenes, the Congress made its intentions clear right from the beginning, saying that voting should be deferred as the apex court was hearing the pleas by two Independent MLAs on the issue of the trust vote.

The ruling coalition defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala -- to complete the process by 1.30 pm on Friday and later by the end of the day. The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.

While 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, pushing the government to the precipice.

One Congress member, Ramalinga Reddy, retracted from his decision to resign, saying he would support the government. The ruling combine's strength is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1 and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and speaker.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JD-S) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the government to a minority.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, CM Pramod Sawant also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse. (Photo: ANI)

Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

Joshi also said that the government will promote the competition at block-level to ensure that ‘every drop of water is utilised’. (Photo: ANI)

Centre planning competition among states to encourage water conservation

Photo: Representational image

Andhra: Woman sets herself on fire after torture by husband

Recent order by FM stipulates journalists, irrespective of their accreditation with the Press Information Bureau, could meet officials in North Block only after securing prior appointment. (Photo: File)

Editors Guild delegation meets Sitharaman to discuss recent FM's order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

Johnson was fired from The Times for concocting a quote. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman tells what he loves about her in this cosy pic; check out

Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Santa’ app sends creepy messages to young girl

Representational Image
 

Watch: Bad driving leads to USD 140 million drug bust

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. (Photo: Twitter | @nswpolice)
 

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

The incident is of July 13 when an inspector along with his constable went to the ice-cream seller and ate ice-cream. (Photo: ANI)
 

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

On consignment basis for exhibition would not in itself constitute a supply under GST since there is no consideration received at that time, but such goods would need to be accompanied by a 'delivery challan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain God

The havan was organised in the premises of Mrityunjaya temple in Chowdepalle, Andhra Pradesh, where a large number of devotees took part to offer special prayers. (Photo: ANI)

Officials asked to be prepared for drought in Jharkhand

In an emergency meeting convened on Monday, Chief Secretary D K Tiwari asked officials to meet farmers and prepare a strategy to provide them with relief materials as per their requirements, within a week. (Photo: File I Representational)

No such request made by PM: Centre to Parl on Trump’s mediation claim

'The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,' the minister said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

3 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Assembly for obstructing proceedings

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that though he initially promised to give pensions to women of 45 years of age, he subsequently modified it based on the suggestion of the TDP. (Photo: File)

Opposition slams PM Modi for keeping mum on Trump's Kashmir mediation offer

'No Indian PM has ever dared to breach the cardinal principle of 'no third party mediation' in terms of the 1972 Simla Agreement. Why is PM mum?' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham