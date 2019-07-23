Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 In a first, Andhra P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In a first, Andhra Pradesh reserves 75 per cent private jobs for locals

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Jul 23, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 10:04 am IST
The Andhra assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 on Monday.
As per the new Andhra Pradesh law, if the locals with the required skills are not trained then these companies will have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them. (Photo: File)
 As per the new Andhra Pradesh law, if the locals with the required skills are not trained then these companies will have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them. (Photo: File)

Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh on Monday became the first state in India to reserve jobs for locals in all private industries.

The Andhra assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 on Monday.

 

It will be acted upon regardless of the government helping them financially or otherwise.

It reserves 75% percent jobs in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode.

As per the new Andhra Pradesh law, if the locals with the required skills are not trained then these companies will have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them, the Times of India reported.

In this way, no company will hide behind the excuse of not finding skilled labour.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised this reservation of jobs for the unemployed youth during LS elections. Within 3 years of the commencement of this act, private companies will have to comply with these provisions and submit quarterly reports.

The act will ensure the employment of youth in the state but at the same time, the state will have to ramp up the training centres in order to make them skillful.

Other states had also proposed the idea of local employment but failed to implement them. Kamal Nath, CM of Madhya Pradesh, on July 9 had said that his government would reserve up to 70 per cent of jobs for the local youth.

States like Karanatak, Maharashtra and Gujarat are in demand for a similar law

Tags: jagan reddy, andhra pradesh, empolyment
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


