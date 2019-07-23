Headless Congress: MPs to seek Sonia Gandhi help to tide over crisis

New Delhi: Their party rudderless for nearly two months now and Assembly polls to three states looming, a section of young Congress MPs are thinking of approaching the party high command to request them to quickly put in place someone to head the party.

The MPs might request former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as early as Tuesday morning to make some interim arrangement. Though the Lok Sabha MPs meet every morning to discuss the floor strategy for the day, it is only on Tuesdays when Mrs Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliame-ntary Party leader, attends the meeting. Rahul Gand-hi is also known to have attended the meeting a few times.

The MPs include leaders who were groomed by Mr Gandhi himself and have managed to win polls from their respective Lok Sabha seats. “We want that somebody should take over as party president. This uncertainty is not good for the party. We have three Assembly polls coming up,” one of the

young MPs told this newspaper.

The MPs feel that anybody ranging from “Manmohan Singh to Sushilkumar Shinde” was acceptable to them as long as the party gets a chief through whom decisions can be routed.

Sources added that the Congress Working Committee, which was scheduled to be held after July 22, will now take place only after the Karnataka crisis is solved and a consensus is formed on the name.