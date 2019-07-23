Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 Bhubaneshwar: Shelte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhubaneshwar: Shelter home head arrested for assaulting minor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jul 23, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Suspect says child filed complaint filed 4 months after leaving the hostel.
The cops also questioned the survivor and her mother to ascertain truth behind the matter.
 The cops also questioned the survivor and her mother to ascertain truth behind the matter.

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after Odisha’s Bolangir Child Welfare Committee confirmed truth behind the allegations that Saroj Das, the head of Vision, an organization which manages ‘Prayas’ shelter home in Bhawanipatna, sexually abused a minor inmate, the police arrested the accused.

On Monday morning, Bolangir CWC chairperson Jageswar Mohanty informed that his team had received vital leads in connection with the allegations against Das.

 

The district sub-collector along with the members of district child protection unit also conducted a raid in the shelter home. Apart from verifying documents, they questioned some inmates of the shelter home over the matter.

“We have got some proof that Saroj Das has sexually abused the minor girl. Apart from the survivor’s mother, the girl also agreed that she was assaulted by Saroj. A case will be registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Section 376 of the IPC against the accused at Bhawanipatna police station,” CWC chairperson Jageswar Mohanty informed.

The cops also questioned the survivor and her mother to ascertain truth behind the matter.

However, the CWC chairperson has flagged concerns over police interrogation of the complainant and the survivor in the absence of CWC officials. The CWC chairperson has said that it will move the collector and SP if required. In her complaint, the girl’s mother from Bolangir district alleged that Saroj sexually assaulted several inmates, including her daughter, with the support of the senior lady employee. However, Saroj has pleaded innocence.of the shelter home. Besides, she also demanded strict punishment for the accused.

On the other hand, terming the allegation as a conspiracy against him, Saroj pleaded innocence.

“The student should have ideally informed the matter to the district child protection officer (DCPO) or Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or the nearest police station immediately after the incident. I don’t know under what circumstances she is now levelling such allegations, four months after leaving the hostel,” Das said in his reaction.

...
Tags: child welfare committee


Latest From Nation

The local PWD sources have confirmed that the inflow received here was due to the opening of the dam in the upper riparian state following the orders of the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA).

Released Cauvery water reaches Tamil Nadu

India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, Monday.(Photo: PTI)

India on its way to moon

S.S. Palanimanickam.

TN CM should drop mega scheme to impound Mettur surplus water: DMK MP

MK Stalin

AIADMK belittling TN people’s verdict in LS polls, says MK Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

CM Devendra Fadnavis with CMO staff. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)
 

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

As for private cryptocurrencies, given the risks associated with them and volatility in their prices, the group has recommended banning of the cryptocurrencies, the release said.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan chills with family on yacht in Maldives; watch

Shah Rukh Khan chills with family on yacht in Maldives. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from line

The video was posted on Twitter by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organisation that works on great white shark research and conservation. (Photo: Twitter @A_WhiteShark | video screengrab)
 

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra gets 6 months jail in cheque bouncing case

Koena Mitra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

University of Hyderabad scholar on medication dies

“As per medical records available with the University Health Centre, it was found that Dipika was suffering from a neurological problem and also epilepsy. She has been under medical treatment. No external injuries were found on her body,” said the inspector. (File Photo)

Now Maoists design ‘scare crow bomb’ to target forces

Security forces usually mistook it as the scarecrow erected and overlook it, leading them to walk into Maoists’ trap, the police officer said.

Hyderabad: Traffic police clear pushcarts, junk under flyover

Assistant commissioner, traffic, Tolichowki, V.V.S. Ramalinga Raju conducted a special drive on Monday and removed the pushcarts and abandoned vehicles using cranes and moved them to the traffic police station.

Army jawan killed in Pak firing in Rajouri

Giving the details of the latest alleged ceasefire violation, the Army said that the Pakistani troops had begun targeting the Indian forward positions.

Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane named next vice-chief, may succeed Bipin Rawat

Lt. Gen. Manoj Naravane
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham