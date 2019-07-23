Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 3 TDP MLAs suspended ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Assembly for obstructing proceedings

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 11:36 am IST
K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu, who are deputy leaders of TDP in the Assembly, have been suspended.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that though he initially promised to give pensions to women of 45 years of age, he subsequently modified it based on the suggestion of the TDP. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that though he initially promised to give pensions to women of 45 years of age, he subsequently modified it based on the suggestion of the TDP. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Three members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tuesday on the charge of obstructing the proceedings of the House.

The three, K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu, who are deputy leaders of TDP in the Assembly, have been suspended from the House for the rest of the Budget session.

 

Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of these MLAs after they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities. The issue came up during Question Hour when TDP members referred to the YSR Congress's promise of granting pension to women of these communities over the age of 45.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that though he initially promised to give pensions to women of 45 years of age, he subsequently modified it based on the suggestion of the TDP.

"Accordingly, we promised to introduce a scheme called YSR Cheyuta under which women of these communities will be given a grant of Rs 75,000 each over five years," he said and displayed a video clip of his speech made during the course of his foot march.

Not satisfied with the chief minister's response, the TDP members wanted their video clip also to be played to counter Jagan's claim. Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, who was in the Chair, did not permit this, following which the opposition legislators stormed the podium. Atchannaidu and others went near the speaker's chair as the din continued.

Taking objection to this, the legislative affairs minister moved a motion for suspension of the three TDP deputy leaders from the House for the remainder of the Budget session. The motion was carried by voice vote and the House marshals came in and evicted the suspended MLAs.  

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, tdp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

'The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,' the minister said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘No such request made by PM Modi’: Centre to Parl on Trump’s mediation claim

The weaker sections of our society have benefited greatly by the proactive use of RTI by activists and others. (Photo: File)

RTI on brink of extinction, Central govt wants to subvert Act: Sonia Gandhi

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya gave the notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand for reservation of seats for students from Odisha in National Law University. (Photo: File)

MPs from BJP, BJD, YSRCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

'No Indian PM has ever dared to breach the cardinal principle of 'no third party mediation' in terms of the 1972 Simla Agreement. Why is PM mum?' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

Congress slams PM Modi for keeping mum on Trump's Kashmir mediation offer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

The incident is of July 13 when an inspector along with his constable went to the ice-cream seller and ate ice-cream. (Photo: ANI)
 

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

On consignment basis for exhibition would not in itself constitute a supply under GST since there is no consideration received at that time, but such goods would need to be accompanied by a 'delivery challan'.
 

UP government to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

In the meeting of high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here in the state capital, the CM said that lord Ram's statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)
 

Most beastly Android is here that’s giving every flagship a run for its money

The ASUS ROG Phone II features 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage; features of which are not that common on smartphones these days.
 

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

Mahika Sharma helps Assam flood victims.
 

Forget about Mate 30! Check out this Samsung flagship with next-gen tech

Samsung’s latest RAM will not work with the Snapdragon 855 and the recently announced 855+ chipsets. (Photo: PhoneArena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RTI on brink of extinction, Central govt wants to subvert Act: Sonia Gandhi

The weaker sections of our society have benefited greatly by the proactive use of RTI by activists and others. (Photo: File)

Congress slams PM Modi for keeping mum on Trump's Kashmir mediation offer

'No Indian PM has ever dared to breach the cardinal principle of 'no third party mediation' in terms of the 1972 Simla Agreement. Why is PM mum?' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

'30 per cent driving licences bogus,' says Nitin Gadkari

The minister cited his own example to illustrate laxity in government departments in appointments of drivers and said he suffered a road accident in Maharashtra as his driver had impaired vision due to cataract in an eye. (Photo: File)

Over 161 Amarnath pilgrims administered oxygen: ITBP

The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Gram Panchayat passes resolution to banish sexual predators

The resolution has been passed by Kanukanta Sarpanch Neelamma, Vice Sarpanch P Govardhan Reddy, and others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham