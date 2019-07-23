Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 3 forced to consume ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 forced to consume human excreta over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
The accused suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, the police said.
Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding. (Photo: File)
 Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding. (Photo: File)

Giridih: Three person, including two women, were allegedly forced to consume human excreta in Jharkhand's Giridih town last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday. The arrests came after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

 

The accused suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, the police said.

Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding.

The incident come days after four elderly tribals, including two women, were lynched in Gumla district on the suspicion that they were practising witchcraft.

...
Tags: jharkhand, witchcraft, suspicion, crime
Location: India, Jharkhand


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, CM Pramod Sawant also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse. (Photo: ANI)

Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

Joshi also said that the government will promote the competition at block-level to ensure that ‘every drop of water is utilised’. (Photo: ANI)

Centre planning competition among states to encourage water conservation

Photo: Representational image

Andhra: Woman sets herself on fire after torture by husband

Recent order by FM stipulates journalists, irrespective of their accreditation with the Press Information Bureau, could meet officials in North Block only after securing prior appointment. (Photo: File)

Editors Guild delegation meets Sitharaman to discuss recent FM's order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

Johnson was fired from The Times for concocting a quote. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman tells what he loves about her in this cosy pic; check out

Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Santa’ app sends creepy messages to young girl

Representational Image
 

Watch: Bad driving leads to USD 140 million drug bust

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. (Photo: Twitter | @nswpolice)
 

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

The incident is of July 13 when an inspector along with his constable went to the ice-cream seller and ate ice-cream. (Photo: ANI)
 

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

On consignment basis for exhibition would not in itself constitute a supply under GST since there is no consideration received at that time, but such goods would need to be accompanied by a 'delivery challan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

21 Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings found unsafe in audit: HRD Ministry

The three buildings found fully unsafe are in Gujarat and Maharashtra. (Photo: Representational image/ File)

Karnataka Speaker has acted in most partisan manner: Pralhad Joshi

'I urge him to complete it today itself. Otherwise, people will lose their faith in the institution.'(Photo: ANI)

Naxal with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma encounter

Last week also, two Naxals were gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. (Photo: Representational)

K'taka Speaker displeased with near empty treasury benches as floor test looms ahead

The Speaker made it clear Monday night before adjourning the House that voting on the confidence motion would be completed by 6 pm on Tuesday and would not be deferred under any circumstances. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain God

The havan was organised in the premises of Mrityunjaya temple in Chowdepalle, Andhra Pradesh, where a large number of devotees took part to offer special prayers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham