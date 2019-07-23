3 forced to consume human excreta over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand

Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding. (Photo: File)

Giridih: Three person, including two women, were allegedly forced to consume human excreta in Jharkhand's Giridih town last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday. The arrests came after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

The accused suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, the police said.

Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding.

The incident come days after four elderly tribals, including two women, were lynched in Gumla district on the suspicion that they were practising witchcraft.