Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 21 Kendriya Vidyalay ...
Nation, Current Affairs

21 Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings found unsafe in audit: HRD Ministry

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
The maximum of these decades-old buildings are in Maharashtra.
The three buildings found fully unsafe are in Gujarat and Maharashtra. (Photo: Representational image/ File)
 The three buildings found fully unsafe are in Gujarat and Maharashtra. (Photo: Representational image/ File)

New Delhi: More than 20 Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings across the country have been found partially or fully unsafe in an audit, prompting the HRD Ministry to issue directives that schools should not be run in them.

The maximum of these decades-old buildings are in Maharashtra (8), followed by Assam (3), according to Human Resource Development Ministry officials. Of the eight in Maharashtra, three were constructed in the 1960s.

 

Two buildings each are in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and one each in Tripura, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim.

“The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had initiated action to get the technical audit done in respect of more than 10 years old school buildings through the Indian Institute of Technology, National Institute of Technology and government engineering colleges.

“As per the audit report, 21 KV buildings were found unsafe. While 18 of them have been found partially unsafe, three have been declared fully unsafe,” a senior ministry official told PTI.

The three buildings found fully unsafe are in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“The work of replacement of unsafe school buildings have been sanctioned in four KVs, including one in Gujarat and three in Maharashtra,” the official said.

With respect to the remaining 17 KVs, the repair or replacement work can be taken up on receipt of estimates from construction agencies and availability of funds.

“However, instructions have been issued to not run school in the unsafe buildings,” the official added. The Vidyalaya Sangathan runs over 260 KVs in the country in temporary premises provided by sponsors, with a majority of the schools in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Bihar.

Altogether, the Sangathan runs 1,206 KVs in India under the aegis of the HRD Ministry; three such schools operate abroad.

...
Tags: kendriya vidyalaya, hrd ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, CM Pramod Sawant also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse. (Photo: ANI)

Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

Joshi also said that the government will promote the competition at block-level to ensure that ‘every drop of water is utilised’. (Photo: ANI)

Centre planning competition among states to encourage water conservation

Photo: Representational image

Andhra: Woman sets herself on fire after torture by husband

Recent order by FM stipulates journalists, irrespective of their accreditation with the Press Information Bureau, could meet officials in North Block only after securing prior appointment. (Photo: File)

Editors Guild delegation meets Sitharaman to discuss recent FM's order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

Johnson was fired from The Times for concocting a quote. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman tells what he loves about her in this cosy pic; check out

Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Santa’ app sends creepy messages to young girl

Representational Image
 

Watch: Bad driving leads to USD 140 million drug bust

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. (Photo: Twitter | @nswpolice)
 

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

The incident is of July 13 when an inspector along with his constable went to the ice-cream seller and ate ice-cream. (Photo: ANI)
 

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

On consignment basis for exhibition would not in itself constitute a supply under GST since there is no consideration received at that time, but such goods would need to be accompanied by a 'delivery challan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka Speaker has acted in most partisan manner: Pralhad Joshi

'I urge him to complete it today itself. Otherwise, people will lose their faith in the institution.'(Photo: ANI)

Naxal with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma encounter

Last week also, two Naxals were gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. (Photo: Representational)

K'taka Speaker displeased with near empty treasury benches as floor test looms ahead

The Speaker made it clear Monday night before adjourning the House that voting on the confidence motion would be completed by 6 pm on Tuesday and would not be deferred under any circumstances. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain God

The havan was organised in the premises of Mrityunjaya temple in Chowdepalle, Andhra Pradesh, where a large number of devotees took part to offer special prayers. (Photo: ANI)

Officials asked to be prepared for drought in Jharkhand

In an emergency meeting convened on Monday, Chief Secretary D K Tiwari asked officials to meet farmers and prepare a strategy to provide them with relief materials as per their requirements, within a week. (Photo: File I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham