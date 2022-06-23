Jubilee Hill gangrape: HC rejects bail plea of four juvenile accused

HYDERABAD: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition submitted by the counsel for the four juvenile accused in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case. This is the first time since the arrest of the accused that the counsel of the four juveniles filed a bail petition, the police said.

As per rules, the juveniles have one more chance in POCSO court. Even if the bail is dismissed for the second time, they can still appeal to the High Court, reliable police sources disclosed.

Meanwhile, the bail petition of key accused Saduddin Malik was also dismissed. Earlier also, Malik was denied bail, the police said.

The prosecution requested the court not to release the accused as they were highly influential and there were chances to threaten the victim and her family members who were still in a trauma.

However, the police sources revealed that the prosecution said there were chances that the accused, with a grudge against the victim, might further assassinate her character using social media by giving statements that would again upset the victim and her family members.