Fallout of JH gangrape case keeps away pub patrons

The gang rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills on May 28 seems to have scared off pub patrons, with establishments in the city reporting a drop in footfall. (DC representational photo)

Hyderabad: The gang rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills on May 28 seems to have scared off pub patrons, with establishments in the city reporting a drop in footfall. They cited ‘fear factor’ and pressure from families to avoid late-night activities discouraging youngsters from visiting pubs.

Such establishments are also changing their policies to make pubs safer spaces for the public.

A. Jaya Prakash, general manager of a popular brewery in Jubilee Hills, said, “There has been a slight drop in the footfall after that incident, especially among Hyderabad natives. Our pub maintains timings and do not allow stags, strictly. This makes it a safer place to party.”

Many also said that the gap is now being filled by corporate employees, as IT and BPO firms have started resuming their offices.

D. Madan Goud, of a group that runs a liquor business, said, “There is a drop in footfall at most of our outlets, but it is being replaced by the IT corridor employees. Many of them, especially from other states, like to party in pubs. In this business, our investors don’t allow any activities that are against the law.”

Jeevan Kiran, assistant excise superintendent (enforcement), said that the department cannot provide separate information on pubs as generic licences, A4 and 2B, are respectively applicable to wine shops and pubs, among other establishments.