Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 23, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2022, 1:43 pm IST
Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence
NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: NDA'S nominee for president Droupadi Murmu arrived here from Bhubaneswar on Thursday, a day before she files her nomination papers for the post.

Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, sources said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda will be among her proposers.

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshi's residence. BJD's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers.

She is likely to file her nomination in the presence of top party leaders.

Several Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Adesh Gupta, party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, welcomed Murmu at the airport.

 

Murmu, who is staying at the Odisha Bhavan, is likely to call on the prime minister.

In a brief statement issued before she left for the national capital, Murmu said, "I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18." If elected, the 64-year-old will be the first tribal president of India and the second woman in the post.

Tags: droupadi murmu, 2022 president elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


