Atmakur by-election: 24.92 per cent polling till 11 am

Voters waiting to cast their votes in a polling station at Atmakur segment on Thursday. (DC)

Nellore: The polling for the Nellore district Atmakur by-election has begun on Thursday morning. Around 24.9 per cent voteres have exercised their franchise till 11 AM. Voting has begun in a peaceful manner at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Revenue and police officials have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling. A command control centre has been set up at Tikkana Pranganam in the Collectorate here to enable the officials to watch the election process streaming through webcasting.

There are 2,13,400 voters in the segment including 1,07,368 women 1,06,021 men, 11 trans gender persons and 62 service voters.

The main contenders are YSR Congress candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy and BJP candidate G. Bharat Kumar among the 14 candidates in the fray.

District Election Officer and Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, general observer M.Suresh Kumar and SP Ch Vijaya Rao are monitoring the polling from Tikkana Pranganam and they are also visiting polling stations across the constituency.

The by-election was necessitated following the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy.