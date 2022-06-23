  
APFDC to sell film tickets online through its portal ‘Your Screens’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 23, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Cinegoers can book film tickets on APFDC’ s ‘Your Screens’ at lower rates
The AP government will launch online sale of film tickets at fixed rates through APFDC’s portal Your Screens. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The AP government will launch online sale of film tickets at fixed rates through APFDC’s portal Your Screens. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The AP government will launch online sale of film tickets at fixed rates through APFDC’s portal Your Screens.

AP Film Development Corporation managing director Vijay Reddy said on Wednesday that this would help find out how many tickets were sold at what price, how much GST was collected, and other details, so as to check tax evasion.

 

On the apprehensions raised over the online sale of film tickets by the APFDC, an official said levying of additional charges in the range of Rs 20-25 per ticket by other portals is ruled out.

As per the MoU between the APFDC and film exhibitors, the daily collections through online sale of tickets would be remitted to the exhibitors on a daily basis.

He ruled out any chance of abolition of earlier agreements between the film exhibitors and online portals for online sale of tickets. No web portal will enjoy monopoly in such business as was the recent case where the Competition Commision of India issued an order pertaining to an online web portal for online sale of film tickets, he noted.

 

He said cinegoers are free to book film tickets online on whatever online portal they prefer. However, if they do so on APFDC’ s ‘Your Screens’, they would get tickets at lower rates.

