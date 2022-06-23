AP waives for first time SSC supplementary exam fees

The state government has turned down demands of tenth-failed students, parents, political parties and other organisations for grace marks. Instead it announced the fee waiver. (Representational Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: AP government has for the first time in state announced fee waiver for SSC advanced supplementary examinations. The benefit will be available to 2.01 lakh failed SSC students. They also need not worry about their hall tickets, since these will be generated automatically.

Officials said these moves are aimed at encouraging as many students as possible to appear for SSC supplementary exams. Further, students, who are successful in these exams, will be given a regular pass certificate; instead of a compartmental pass certificate. This would be of great help to students.

Significantly, state government has turned down demands of tenth-failed students, parents, political parties and other organisations for grace marks. Instead it announced the fee waiver.

Government examinations director D. Devananda Reddy has already issued a circular on fee waiver. He said hall tickets for supplementary examinations will be automatically generated for all students who have failed in due course. He maintained that separate applications / nominal rolls need not be submitted in this regard.

The circular says all headmasters/principals of high schools run by different managements have been informed about Government of Andhra Pradesh exempting students from paying examination fee of ₹110 (up to 3 subjects) and ₹125 (more than 3 subjects) for SSC advanced supplementary examinations, July-2022, as a one-time measure. This is to reduce financial stress on students and encourage more number of them to appear for supplementary exams to be conducted from July 6 to July 15 throughout the state.

The notification stated that any violation of the government’s order will be viewed very seriously and necessary action taken against the school management concerned.

Out of 6,15,908 students who appeared for SSC Board exam, 4,14,281 students passed and 2,01,627 students failed, indicating failure percentage of as much as 32.74 percent. This shocked students, parents and education fraternity, as more than two lakh students had failed.

State government received considerable flak, particularly from opposition parties and various student organisations.

Students preparing for SSC advanced supplementary exams, J Ramesh and P Srikanth, pointed out that many students failed with two to 10 marks’ gap. Hence, they hoped that grace marks will be announced. They stated that yet, fee waiver and issuing of regular pass certificate, instead of compartmental, are good initiatives.