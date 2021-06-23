Why AP Human Rights Commission based still in Hyderabad, asks HC; court seeks details

Government special counsel Suman explained to the court that bifurcation of some institutes including SHRC was yet to be completed as per the Reorganisation Act. (DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the YSRC government to explain why the state Human Rights Commission has been operating from Hyderabad and to submit details of the office, staff and infrastructure provided for the commission.

A division bench of Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya stressed that people should find it convenient to approach the SHRC. “It is desirable that the commission’s office is located within the state.”

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by civil liberties activist Malleswara Rao complaining against the inaccessibility of the office and inability of the petitioners to file complaints since the panel sat in Hyderabad.

Petitioner’s counsel Suresh Kumar said the government constituted the SHRC only after a contempt casewas filed in the court, and it failed to provide staff and infrastructure to the commission members. “There is no mechanism as of now to receive complaints and process them,” he said.

Government special counsel Suman explained to the court that bifurcation of some institutes including SHRC was yet to be completed as per the Reorganisation Act. The commission has taken up cases online and issued interim directions also, he said.

Advocate General S. Sriram claimed before the court that Lokayukta and AP state electricity regulatory commission had also been working from Hyderabad and their location away from the state “did not impact” their functioning.