Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 Why AP Human Rights ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why AP Human Rights Commission based still in Hyderabad, asks HC; court seeks details

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 23, 2021, 6:57 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 9:02 am IST
A division bench of Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya stressed that people should find it convenient to approach the SHRC
Government special counsel Suman explained to the court that bifurcation of some institutes including SHRC was yet to be completed as per the Reorganisation Act. (DC)
 Government special counsel Suman explained to the court that bifurcation of some institutes including SHRC was yet to be completed as per the Reorganisation Act. (DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the YSRC government to explain why the state Human Rights Commission has been operating from Hyderabad and to submit details of the office, staff and infrastructure provided for the commission.

A division bench of Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya stressed that people should find it convenient to approach the SHRC. “It is desirable that the commission’s office is located within the state.”

 

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by civil liberties activist Malleswara Rao complaining against the inaccessibility of the office and inability of the petitioners to file complaints since the panel sat in Hyderabad.

Petitioner’s counsel Suresh Kumar said the government constituted the SHRC only after a contempt casewas filed in the court, and it failed to provide staff and infrastructure to the commission members. “There is no mechanism as of now to receive complaints and process them,” he said.

Government special counsel Suman explained to the court that bifurcation of some institutes including SHRC was yet to be completed as per the Reorganisation Act. The commission has taken up cases online and issued interim directions also, he said.

 

Advocate General S. Sriram claimed before the court that Lokayukta and AP state electricity regulatory commission had also been working from Hyderabad and their location away from the state “did not impact” their functioning.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, ap high court, ysrc government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kuntala waterfalls (DC file image)

Kuntala, Pochera waterfalls open for visitors

At present, agriculture crops are being sown over 2.31 crore acres and horticulture crops over 11.57 lakh acres in Kharif and Rabi put together in Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Record sowing expected during Kharif season in Telangana

The chief minister would invite Odisha Chief Minister and other public representatives for the foundation ceremony of the barrage. (Photo: DC Image)

Andhra Pradesh hails verdict on Vamsadhara row, CM affirms it will benefit Odisha too

Doctors were hired to conduct remote tele consultation and evaluate 104 callers for Covid-19 symptoms. (Photo: PTI/File)

Covid help is just a call away in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is India's second Covid wave over? Health experts don't think so

Health workers sit behind a plastic sheet separating them from people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine In Imphal, India, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP)

Defence Ministry seals Rs 583 cr deal with GSL to procure 2 pollution control ships

he ships are being procured to significantly augment the capability of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to respond to incidents of oil spills at the sea and also boost the force's pollution response mechanism. (PTI File Photo)

SC refuses to interfere with CBSE, CISCE's scheme for evaluating Class 12 students

In view of the above we hold that there is no reason to interfere with the scheme propounded by CBSE and CICSE, the bench said, adding that the schemes take into account the concerns of all sets of students. (PTI Photo)

DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday

Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech. (PTI Photo)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham