Vizag reels under heavy downpour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Traffic snarls as many areas inundated
 Vehicle users have a tough-time to wade through the waterlogged railway under bridge at Chavulamadam junction due to a heavy downpour in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo:DC/P Narasimha Murthy)

Visakhapatnam: The Port City received a heavy downpour on Wednesday under the influence of favourable weather conditions including active southwest monsoon.

According to AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Parawada received 103mm rainfall, which was the state’s highest on Wednesday. Other areas in the city also received heavy rainfall, forced the denizens to remain indoors for nearly three hours in the morning.

 

A senior IMD official said, “Visakhapatnam received a huge spell of rain almost after 220 days. Receipt of more than 80mm rainfall at several locations in the city was a sign of the passing of active monsoon winds along with the city.”

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) officials said that their Waltair weather observatory center received 92.1mm of rainfall. Forecasting for Thursday, the CWC stated that a cloudy sky with intermittent rain or drizzle likely to occur at many places in the city.

According to the rainfall observation by the APSDPS, Parawada received 103mm, Anakapalle 98mm, Kailasagiri 88mm, MVP Circle 86mm, Appughar Ushodaya Circle 83mm, Sagarnagar 72mm, and Duvvada, Arilova, and Gajuwaka in the GVMC limits received 69mm.

 

Since low-lying areas were flooded due to the overflowing of rainwater from the stormwater canals, vehicular traffic was blocked at several areas. The traffic police swung into action to clear the traffic, said Ch. Adinarayana Rao, Additional DCP (Traffic).

“One of our colleagues, Sanyasi Rao, the Aariova traffic sub-inspector and his team made great efforts on Wednesday afternoon in clearing traffic during the heavy rain at Hanumanthawaka Junction,” Adinarayana Rao said.

K Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Hanumanthwaka Junction, said that GVMC authorities must focus on this junction which usually gets flooded when it rains. The water from the hillocks flows on the road and there should be a proper retaining wall along the hills to prevent such incidents from repeat, he added.

 

...
