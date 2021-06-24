Tourism centres to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from today

All tourist places in the state would be reopened on Thursday and tourists would be allowed entry by following Corona protocol. (Representational Image: PTI)

Vijayawada: AP Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wants development of all areas of the state and hence has decided to introduce the distributed capital system.

Tourism activities would resume in the state from Thursday in view of a decrease in the pandemic spread and by following the Covid19 protocol, the minister said.

The minister said the chief minister has taken the ‘Three Capitals’ decision to avoid bifurcation issues in future by developing all regions. The Executive Capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam as per law without any conflict. All tourist places in the state would be reopened on Thursday and tourists would be allowed entry by following Corona protocol.

He said Haritha Hotel situated in Rushikonda at Visakhapatnam would be developed at a Rs 164 crore expenditure. The government would purchase the ship which stuck on the seacoast at Visakhapatnam to turn it into a floating restaurant.

The minister said quality foreign liquor would be available in 33 bars set in tourism places in the state. The government decided to construct seven star hotels in 13 places under which the Oberoi group came forward for a seven star hotel at Visakhapatnam and a five star hotel in Tirupati.

He said the government has decided to offer Rs 5 lakh each to badminton players PV Sindhu, Satvik Sairaj and hockey player Rajani for their participation in the Olympics in September this year in Tokyo. CM Jagan has decided to construct international stadiums in north Andhra, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra and soon the works would start, he said.